Dubai: Fashion icon Heart Evangelista spotted on train; here’s why she’s in the city

Filipino celebrity Heart Evangelista, a renowned resident of fashion weeks around the globe, was spotted in Dubai on Friday night.

The socialite, who is also a senator’s wife, shared a candid photo of her and her team on what looked like the shuttle at Dubai International Airport.

“What’s the gossip?” she wrote in a cheeky caption.

The post was followed by a photo of the Burj Khalifa.

Heart is believed to be in Dubai to receive the prestigious Fashion Icon Award.

Set to take place during the Fashion Factor's 9th Edition on October 26-27, 2024, this recognition celebrates Heart’s exceptional contributions to the fashion industry. Known for her exceptional sense of fashion and influential presence in the industry, Heart has 16.2 million followers on Instagram and has captivated audiences worldwide with her innovative designs and commitment to social causes. In an Instagram post, The Fashion Factor said, "We are proud to honour Heart Evangelista @iamhearte with the esteemed Fashion Icon Award. A true style visionary, her passion for fashion shines in every day of her life. Heart’s world is both remarkable and inspiring; she is not just a fashion icon but also a generous advocate for others. Always concerned for those around her, her thoughtful approach leaves a lasting impact." ALSO READ: How this latest beauty trend has taken over Dubai's social media scene Dubai: Stay healthy in a way that feels right for you, says athleisure brand founder