Escape into the healing green season at The Farm at San Benito

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 8:28 PM

As the intense summer peaks in the UAE, the rains descend in another part of the world; where lush greenery and blue mountains welcome you. At The Farm at San Benito this period is known as the Healing Green Season, a time when the rains cleanse the earth, bringing life and vitality to the surroundings. This cleansing extends itself to the profound opportunity for us to cleanse ourselves from all toxins of daily life: mental, emotional and physical, in a way mirroring the natural purification process taking place around us.

The Farm at San Benito is a multi-awarded, eco-luxury, medical wellness resort located just 90 minutes away from Manila, Philippines. This expansive resort spanning 52 hectares of lush greenery, specializes in offering medically-supervised health programs, focusing on disease prevention, immune support, and has garnered over 100 prestigious international awards.

“During this rainy, ‘Healing Green Season,’ we offer medically-supervised detox and cleansing programs to purge negative elements and toxins from your mind and body while providing optimum nutrition, psycho-emotional healing, and spiritual enrichment” explains Jennifer Sanvictores, The Farm’s Global Head of Sales & Marketing. “Our comprehensive Holistic Detox Cleanse program can be the perfect choice for you.”

The Farm’s five-day cleansing program includes a medically-supervised vegan diet, guided juice fasting, nutritional enrichment, colon cleansing, kidney cleansing, and deep cellular healing to renew you from within. It also involves psycho-emotional clearing, daily mindful movement, and functional fitness activities. Detoxifying your body can boost your immune system, jump-start weight loss, promote glowing skin, help you regain youthful energy, and achieve mental clarity.

According to its healing experts, the eco-luxury wellness resort’s Holistic Detox Cleanse program is designed to cater to the busy lives of individuals who cannot spare a week for a more in-depth detox program. Only The Farm at San Benito, recipient of Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World, offers the most comprehensive holistic detoxification retreats, ensuring that the results you desire will be achieved. All its programs stay true to The Farm’s original healing 5 pillars: 1-Diagnose, 2-Cleanse, 3-Nourish, 4-Repair, and 5-Sustain, providing guests with the most complete detox from toxins and life-draining energies. 4 nights holistic detox cleanse programme Guests seeking an authentic transformative experience would surely enjoy The Farm’s 4-night, 5-day stay; a programme that stays true to The Farm’s original healing paradigms, providing guests with the most comprehensive detox from toxins and life-draining energies. Supported by cleansing juices, guided fasts and nutritional enrichment, guests undergo deep cellular healing, renewing them from within, helping them regain youthful energy. The Farm’s team of health professionals will create a personalized program that combines specific medical services and holistic treatments based on a guest’s state of health. Once the program is completed, guests are rewarded with better vigor and healthy lifestyle choices that come from a space of self-nurturing rather than deprivation. Hectic lifestyles today often contribute to sugar spikes and poor weight management and less-than-ideal physical fitness. We tend to eat the wrong food at excessive amounts and neglect to eat what nourishes us at the right time. The Farm team helps guests in determining their ideal body state and defining a series of fitness goals that can be achieved in a sustainable way.

A medically supervised program starts at USD 400++ per person per night, excluding accommodation. Room rates start at USD 220++ for two persons per night in a Palmera Suite.