Embrace the winter at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

The inviting hotel presents an array of delightful dining offers for National Day, winter festivities, and New Year's Eve

Experience culinary magic in Dubai's cultural hub with Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek - your cozy retreat to celebrate the season's most treasured traditions. This winter, the iconic destination, steeped in rich heritage, invites guests to partake in a variety of joyous culinary events across its 16 vibrant outlets. From festive feasts and indulgent New Year's Eve buffets, there's something special for every occasion, promising unforgettable moments shared with loved ones.

Festive Season

Festive Tree Lighting

Get ready to ignite the spirit of the holiday season at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek's dazzling Festive Tree Lighting at Boulvar Restaurant. Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with festive cheer behind the enchanting backdrop of the tree and life-sized gingerbread house as Santa Claus makes a special visit and a charming choir fills the air with the dulcet tones of holiday carols. Adding to the excitement, guests can explore a delicious buffet featuring seasonal favourites such as succulent roasted chicken from the carving station, juicy turkey burgers with cranberry jus, hearty seafood stew, and delightful treats like festive stollen and praline Yule log, all while soaking in the magic of the holidays.

When: December 8 from 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Boulvar Restaurant

Offer: Festive Tree Lighting with a buffet, carol singers, and a visit from Santa

Price: Starting from Dh199 per person

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033.

Turkey Takeaway

Treat yourself to a delicious turkey takeaway this holiday and spend more time making memories with those who matter most. Sit back and relax this season and let the talented chefs to craft your perfect traditional feast for you to enjoy at home, comprising a whole succulent turkey roasted to perfection and all the mouth-watering trimmings. Normally priced at Dh759 for a 7kg turkey, those who order before December 22 can take home this feast for just Dh559, making this holiday treat even more irresistible.

When: Available until December 31, orders must be made 24 hours in advance

Price: Dh759 for a whole 7 kg turkey

Early Bird Offer: Dh559 when you order before December 22

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033 / 7034.

Festive Eve at Creek View Terrace

Let the breathtaking views of Creek View Terrace add an extra element of magic to your Festive Eve celebration as this stunning venue welcomes guests to an evening of endless culinary delights and holiday cheer. Boasting a sumptuous buffet of over 200 international dishes, top up your plate at a series of dynamic live cooking stations and wash it down with your choice of refreshing beverage package. Promising fun for the whole family, guests can expect everything from dazzling live entertainment, a charming choir performance, and even a special visitor from the North Pole, ensuring a festive experience filled with joy and wonder.

When: December 24 from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Offer: Buffet, live entertainment, choir performance, and kids activities

Price: Starting from Dh265 per person

Kids Price: Dh119 for kids aged 6-12

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033

Heritage Brunch: Festive Day Edition

Get ready to deck the halls with a holiday Heritage Brunch feast that will keep you feeling merry all afternoon. Begin the celebration by browsing an enticing international buffet with dishes from Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub before choosing to sit at whichever restaurant you like. As the festivities unfold, prepare to be inspired by the joyful harmonies of a choir or choose to upgrade to pool access while the little ones get stuck into an array of exciting activities in the lead-up to a special visit from Santa. For those looking to keep the fun going, head to Up On The 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for unlimited sundowners.

When: December 25 between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub

Offer: Enjoy a delightful brunch featuring a buffet, pool access, live entertainment, and activities for kids. For those looking to keep the fun going, head to Up On The 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for unlimited sundowners.

Price: Starting from Dh265 per person

Kids Price: Dh119 for kids aged 6-12

Terms and Conditions: Children are not permitted at Up On The 10th, but they can continue to have fun at the dedicated kids' playground.

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033

Studio 54 New Year’s Eve at the Creek View Terrace

Get ready to strut into the New Year with a glittering Studio 54-inspired disco party at Creek View Terrace, capturing all the glam, sparkle, and decadence of 1970s New York. Don your most eye-catching attire and prepare to channel your inner disco diva as a live band and dazzling dancers light up the night with electrifying performances, keeping the dance floor buzzing until the early hours. Complete with a fabulous international buffet and free-flowing drinks, enjoy front-row views of the spectacular Creek fireworks as you toast to new beginnings in unparalleled Studio-54 style.

When: December 31 between 9:30 pm and 12:30 am

Where: Creek View Terrace

Offer: Buffet and live entertainment

Price: Starting from Dh445 per person

Kids Price: Dh195 for kids aged 6-12

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033 / 7034

Indoor New Year's Eve

Spanning the whole atrium, Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, and Shabestan will be at the centre of all the festivities this New Year's Eve, making it the perfect spot to celebrate the occasion. Ring in 2025 with a lavish buffet featuring over 200 exquisite dishes from each of these award-winning restaurants as you gather around the table in this cozy indoor space with friends and family. Decorated with festive New Year décor and fun party props, the venue sets the stage for an evening of dazzling live performers, ensuring a star-studded feast for the senses.

When: December 31 between 9:30 pm and 12:30 am

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, and Shabestan

Offer: Buffet and live entertainment

Price: Starting from Dh425 per person

Kids Price: Dh195 for kids aged 6-12

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033 / 7034

Heritage Brunch: New Year's Day Edition

Kick off the new year with a grand feast of flavour, live entertainment, and exciting activities at the special New Year's Day Heritage Brunch. Boasting an abundance of dishes from around the world, enjoy your favourites from Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan. While the younger guests delight in fun activities, you can relax with live entertainment or take advantage of pool access for a refreshing start to the year.

To keep the festivities going, guests can join the Sundowners Happy Hour on the 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, enjoying unlimited refreshments and extending the celebration well into the evening.

When: January 1 between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub

Offer: Enjoy a delightful brunch featuring a buffet, pool access, live entertainment, and activities for kids. For those looking to keep the fun going, head to Up On The 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for unlimited sundowners.

Price: Starting Dh265 per person

Kids Price: Dh119 for kids aged 6-12

Terms and Conditions: Children are not permitted at Up On The 10th, but they can continue to have fun at the dedicated kids' playground.

*For more information and reservations, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033