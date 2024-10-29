Dubai studio hosts fundraising event for Lebanon

There is a lot of pain in the world right now – but there is also a lot of love and hope, believe Dubai-based expats who are coming together to help a community affected by war and strife.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, a number of expats are hosting a fundraising event called ‘Light a Diya with Dhyana’ at the Dhyana Dubai studio at Anantara Downtown Business Centre.

Namrata Vaswani, a 41-year-old yoga and meditation teacher, is the thought leader behind the event. She told Khaleej Times, “We have been thinking for a long time that Diwali is a festival of light…given that everything that's happening in the world, we felt that the best way to really honour the festival to its truest sense, would be to redirect it towards a certain cause.”

At the event, which runs from 7.30pm to 9pm on October 29, visitors will be invited to light a diya (lamp), representing the triumph of light over darkness.

Namrata Vaswani

They’ll also have a chance to donate money (and good vibes) for the people in Lebanon. Darshan Collective, founded by Palestinian-Canadian wellness mentor Nancy Zabaneh, and Dhyana Dubai, founded by Regina Mazhar, are hosting the event. “I would be opening the space by saying that even if you choose today to not contribute from a financial perspective, but only from an intention perspective, that is also welcome, because the bigger idea is to kind of help the people who are in need of help right now,” says Vaswani.

The group expects a turnout of about 50-60 people in person and more online. “If people are joining us online and don’t have the hour-and-a-half that they’ll need to participate in the event, they can just join for the last 15 minutes when we will have the lighting ceremony, which will be about lighting the candle. And that's the point where we would have the intention session, where we send love, hope and healing vibes to Lebanon, of course, but also anyone else who's in need of it.”