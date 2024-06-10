Dubai: Relax and unwind at these spa experiences around the city

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:01 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:03 PM

Welcome to Dubai, where luxury and relaxation converge at its signature spas. Discover the ultimate in relaxation at Dubai's most renowned spa destinations. Here's the list:

Banyan Tree Spa Dubai

At Banyan Tree Spa Dubai, you can immerse yourself in a holistic experience that nourishes your mind, body, and spirit by seamlessly blending lavish treatments with ancient Asian traditions. Leave your worries behind as you embark on a self-care journey, beginning with a soothing foot bath and refreshing herbal beverages. Surrender to the expert touch of their skilled therapists who offer a range of full-body massages and revitalising facials designed to promote ultimate relaxation and well-being.

Dior Spa, The Lana

Located within The Lana Dorchester Collection in Business Bay, the first Dior Spa in the UAE offers luxurious holistic well-being experiences. While the focus is on body treatments, guests can also explore the glamorous boutique showcasing Dior's renowned beauty line and jewellery collections. Perched on the 29th floor of the upscale hotel, the spa boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the iconic Burj Khalifa through magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows in all rooms.

Al Qasr Talise Spa

Explore the lush tropical waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr and discover one of Dubai's most sought-after luxury spas. Private treatment villas provide couples with a selection of signature massages and treatments, while a resident yogi master hosts guided meditation sessions in the yoga garden. With dedicated ladies-only facilities, female guests can enjoy a serene retreat away from the world's hustle and bustle.

The Spa at Address Boulevard

Experience true holistic indulgence at The Spa at Address Boulevard, where every aspect is designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul. From the moment you step into the elegantly appointed spa suites, you'll feel the difference. Explore the curated selection of premium products, including renowned brands like Carita and La Sultan de Saba. Signature spa journeys incorporate luxurious ingredients such as 24-carat gold, rose mineral sea salt, and authentic ghassoul clay. For the ultimate escape, indulge in the spa's exclusive 'Glow' day package, which includes a meditative yoga session, a renewing rose hammam ritual, and a light lunch by the private spa pool.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa