Dubai: Meet the Filipino couple who run several successful businesses

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 3:25 PM

The UAE makes it easy for expats to follow their entrepreneurial dreams. Case in point: Ryan Ramos and Joanna Ramos, who run not one but several ventures.

The Filipino couple’s Dubai-based companies include Cultivate Landscape and Gardening Works LLC, Craft Auto Services, The Dream Lab, and TFC Events Management.

Each company has its own niche, providing products and services ranging from landscaping to fibre glass manufacturing, to auto services, to events management.

Joanna is the Chief Heart Officer of Cultivate, The Dream Lab and Craft Auto Services. She is also the founder of Thriving Filipina Circle (TFC Events Management). Ryan, meanwhile, is the founder and managing director of all the Cultivate brands. Together, they form a dynamic duo that balances creativity with strategic execution.

“Our entrepreneurial drive comes from a deep desire to build a secure and impactful future for our family,” says 41 year-old Ryan.

Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

“A key turning point for us was seeking financial advice from a trusted adviser, Randell Tiongson. This guidance strengthened our financial foundation and inspired us to chase our business dreams with discipline and careful planning,” he added.

Ryan’s first mentor was his mother, who taught him the importance of being street smart.

Joanna also learned a lot from her parents, who ran a sari-sari store, giving her early exposure to basic business skills. “As business owners, we've met influential people like Rex Mendoza and the rest of the TRC Master Minds. Their invaluable insights and strategic guidance have been crucial in shaping our business skills, helping us navigate challenges, and pushing us to achieve our full potential. I have worked with a transformational coach, Emma Burdett, who played a pivotal role in my personal growth and empowerment,” says 43-year-old Joanna.

Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

The couple attributes the success of their businesses to the UAE. “The UAE’s excellent infrastructure and business-friendly environment have given us the tools and support we needed to grow. The country's focus on innovation and economic growth matches our business goals perfectly, providing plenty of opportunities for us to expand. Plus, the diverse community here has helped us connect with many like-minded professionals and build a strong network. All these factors have made the UAE a great place for us to start and grow our businesses,” explains Ryan.