Dubai extends 3-day super sale for the first time; promos to run until December 2

Mega deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent will be up at more than 3,000 stores across the city this long weekend
In a first, Dubai is extending its highly popular three-day super sale (3DSS) by an extra day this year, it was announced on Wednesday. It will kick off on November 29 and run for four days until December 2 in celebration of Eid Al Etihad.
Mega deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent will soon be up at more than 3,000 stores and 500 brands across the city.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the super sale covers a wide range of items — from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty and wellness, home and kitchen — making it the perfect time to prepare for the holiday season.
The citywide event will take place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including (but not limited to):
If you're among those who prefer to 'add to cart' online instead of combing through the malls, you won't miss out on shopping deals because Black Friday sale (or White, Yellow, Red, Blue Friday) is also happening around the same time. (Check out a guide here.)
