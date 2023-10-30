Do you know what the label on European organic milk stands for?
In Europe, organic products and foods are highly popular, and many farmers and manufacturers are eager to produce as naturally as possible.
It's all rooted in the belief that nature does an excellent job and should not be unnecessarily disturbed. Organic farmers strive to work with nature, support natural processes and protect the environment - without adding artificial pesticides and fertilisers. To assist consumers in making organic choices in the supermarket, organic foods from Europe are labelled with a seal of approval.
Look for the green label
You have probably come across the green European Union organic label on milk and other foods. The green label is easy to recognise, and it can only be used on products that have been certified as organic by an authorised control agency. Earning it means adhering to the highest standards of animal welfare, climate and environment protection. So, nothing is added to the organic cow feed, and the animals have plenty of organic grazing space. The cows seem to agree that nature's way is the best way.
Organic means organic
In Europe, more and more people prefer organic milk in their glasses, in their coffee and on their cereal. They see organic milk as the caring choice, and more than one third of all milk sold in Denmark is organic. This is a European record. Consequently, there is strict control and effective labelling of organic milk. So, whenever it says 'Organic' on the label, you know that it meets the requirements. That's why millions around the world trust the European organic label for quality and goodness. You and your family can trust it too.
Your daily beacon
It can be challenging to keep all this in mind while you are busy shopping. However, the purpose of these labels is to guide you and serve as a mark of assurance. The European Union organic label does exactly that. So, whenever you place a bottle of milk with the green label in your shopping cart or on the dinner table you can trust that it has been produced with the utmost care and in as natural as possible. This is the essence of organic milk from Europe.
