D’LIRIO opens its hidden door in Dubai

Sunset Hospitality Group has announced the opening of D’LIRIO, an Aztec-inspired, festive lounge discreetly nestled behind a secret entrance in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

D’LIRIO promises a one-of-a-kind, luxurious speakeasy experience that elevates traditional nightlife with fusion Mexican flavours, curated entertainment, and a journey into a hidden realm of discovery.

“We’re delighted to unveil D’LIRIO, a hidden gem in the truest sense” said Marc Maroun, Managing Director at Sunset Hospitality Group. “This sultry Aztec-imbued speakeasy offers a unique nightlife experience, blending Mexican flavours and captivating entertainment. D’LIRIO is more than just a lounge; it’s a journey of discovery. We’ve carefully curated every detail, from the ambiance to the food and cocktail menu, to create an unforgettable evening for our guests”. The space is thoughtfully crafted with low-slung seating, a long bar, and a DJ booth that takes centre stage. D’LIRIO also features an open terrace for those wishing to enjoy Dubai’s under the stars, creating a rare indoor-outdoor lounge experience that encourages relaxation, mingling, and revelry.

D’LIRIO’s menu captures the essence of Mexican cuisine with a touch of Latin, from vibrant ceviche and flavorsome taqueria, to ‘ empanadas and perfectly cooked meat, every dish promises an authentic taste journey. Master mixologists have crafted a myriad of delicious cocktails inspired by ancient Aztec legends, blending ingredients like sacred cacao, agave, and exotic fruits with modern flair.