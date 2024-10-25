Diwali 2024: Complete your festive look using one of these jewellery trends

As I tried to steal a few quiet moments in the evening, my mother — our family’s perpetual social organiser and in-house party planner, called out, “Have you decided what you are wearing for Diwali this year?” After a brief pause, I casually mentioned one of the kurtis I had picked up last year.

Her silence was loud, and I could almost hear the mental chaos that ensued at the mere mention of something ‘casual.’ After all, she had planned a Diwali celebration to rival a wedding, spanning not days, but weeks, with every family friend we’ve made over four decades in the city.

So after the gasp and the inevitable side-eye, I found myself roaming Dubai’s vibrant markets in search of not one, but three new outfits — because, of course, last year’s ‘good enough’ dresses were deemed just passable. But as she zeroed in on the type of stitch she wanted with the tailor, my eyes were on the jewellery. Everywhere I looked, the same patterns were emerging, and it wasn’t hard to see why. This year’s jewellery trends have been overwhelmingly influenced by one event: the Ambani wedding, which, let’s face it, practically set the global standard for opulent styling. And, of course, Bollywood’s brightest stars such as Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Arpita Mehta and Parineeti Chopra have all played their part in keeping these trends alive.

If you, like me, are in the throes of a last-minute Diwali shopping rush, join us as we explore the season’s most coveted gemstones, cuts, and styles. Our trend insights will not only prepare you for Diwali but will carry you through the entire festive season. This is where timeless tradition seamlessly blends with modern elegance, shining in all its festive splendour.

Emeralds: On an all time rise

Emeralds

Not sure if they were ever out of favour, but one thing’s certain — the Ambani wedding taught us some valuable lessons in jewellery styling. The first? Emeralds are the ultimate go-to. If you ever find yourself unsure about what jewels to pair with your outfit, try to match the hues. But if that fails, emeralds — or anything in a rich green shade — are your stylish fallback. Emeralds are known for their rich green hue, which comes from trace amounts of chromium or vanadium. The colour is both intense and calming, standing out against most metals and skin tones, making it a favourite for a variety of jewellery designers. Historically tied to royalty, wisdom, and renewal, emeralds represent love, growth, and prosperity — qualities perfectly suited to the glamorous, aspirational lifestyles of today’s A-listers.

Temple jewellery: It’s cooler than you think

Temple jewellery:

South Indian actresses Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari recently brought their cultural heritage to the forefront during their wedding celebrations, sparking a renewed love for traditional temple jewellery. The resurgence of this timeless style has taken Instagram and, of course, your mum’s WhatsApp groups by storm. But let’s be honest, temple jewellery never really left; it’s simply having its well-deserved moment in the spotlight again.

Temple jewellery, with its intricate craftsmanship and heritage appeal, is the ultimate saviour for those leaning into a fully traditional ensemble. No need for modern tweaks — this style does all the talking, adding sophistication with a nod to an era of regal grandeur. It’s the perfect blend of elegance and nostalgia, bringing old-world charm to the forefront of today’s bridal trends.

Pastel gemstones: The choice of young party-goers

Before you dismiss sage green as too light for your melanin-rich, Asian skin tone, consider this: when paired with the right shades, it can offer a refreshing, modern twist to traditional jewellery. While this trend initially emerged around 2018, it was Alia Bhatt at the Ambani wedding who truly brought it back into the spotlight. Maheep Kapoor, from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has also been frequently seen embracing this look. Pastel gemstones, whether in kundan or polki jewellery, add a playful and youthful appeal. Popular combinations include morganite, Russian emerald, Thai ruby, blue enamel, and South Sea pearl, each bringing its own vibrant colours to play.

Uncut Polkis: Can be layered or worn alone

Uncut Polkis

The Ambani festivities were nothing short of a masterclass in luxury and tradition, with a stunning arrangement of polki jewellery on display. Polki, the uncut diamond, has been a timeless favourite, and the celebrations proved why.