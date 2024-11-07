DiveCampus launches the first all-women PADI instructor development courses in the UAE

Sneha Shetty, co-founder of DiveCampus

DiveCampus has announced the launch of the UAE’s first-ever All-Women PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC). This initiative aims to empower women divers to elevate their passion for the ocean by providing them with the opportunity to become certified PADI Open Water Scuba Instructors in a supportive, all-female environment.

Spearheaded by Sneha Shetty, co-founder of DiveCampus, the only woman globally to simultaneously hold the titles of PADI Course Director, PADI Swim School Program Director, and PADI Instructor in Technical Diving and Freediving, the All-Women PADI IDC is designed to build a community of strong, skilled women dive professionals who are ready to lead and inspire others. By fostering a safe and inclusive space for women to pursue their PADI Instructor certification, she hopes to increase the female representation in the diving industry, particularly in leadership roles.

“The All-Women PADI IDC at DiveCampus is an immersive leadership experience designed to build confidence and empower women to shape the future of diving. The diving industry is rich with opportunity, and I believe women are ready to take on bigger roles within it. We have launched this initiative to open doors for women to become the next generation diving leaders and pave the way for a more diverse and inclusive community.” says Sneha Shetty, PADI Course Director and Co-founder at DiveCampus

Dorota Parol, PADI IDC Staff Instructor, further explains: “Women have always been underrepresented in diving, and it’s not because they lack the skill or passion. It’s about opportunities and role models. Having more female instructors will not only inspire a new generation of women to explore and protect the underwater world. It will also create a more vibrant diving community.” Erika Hoffman, Instructor Development Manager for PADI EMEA, emphasizes: “Increasing the number of female PADI Instructors globally supports PADI’s Pillars of Change, and specifically Pillar Three, People and Humanity. Fostering inclusivity and diversity encourages more people to learn to scuba dive and conducting an all-female IDC supports the growth of female diving professionals in this region” The All-Women PADI IDC will feature comprehensive PADI training, flexible schedules with distance-learning options, and mentorship from PADI Course Director Sneha Shetty and experienced female PADI IDC Staff professionals, all aimed at empowering more women within the diving world. Participants will also engage in marine conservation efforts to support the PADI AWARE Foundation.

The course will be held at DiveCampus, a PADI 5-Star Instructor Development Center and Dubai’s only PADI Eco Center, recognised for its commitment to sustainable diving practices. The all-women IDC at DiveCampus welcomes female divers from around the world to join this inspiring community and take the next step in their diving careers.