Common Core Boot Camp to be held at American University in Dubai

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 3:19 PM

Copperstone Education, in partnership with American University in Dubai, and Growmore, is set to host its Common Core Boot Camp in Dubai on September 21. This event will gather over 400 US curriculum teachers and school leaders, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity for professional development, networking, and exchanging ideas.

The Common Core Boot Camp, established in 2019, has quickly become a cornerstone event for educators looking to enhance their expertise in the common core standards. This year’s boot camp is scheduled to feature 14 of the UAE’s most experienced and esteemed experts in the field, delivering insights and strategies that are directly applicable in the classroom.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Common Core Boot Camp Co-Founder Veronica Griffin, M.Ed. Veronica will deliver a message on Empowering the ‘Why’?.

Nadera Alborno, Ed.D, Dean and Professor of Education at American University in Dubai, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “Recognizing the pivotal role of the common core standards in shaping academic excellence, the School of Education at American University in Dubai is honored to partner with Copperstone Education to host the Common Core Boot Camp for educators and school leaders. This collaborative initiative not only highlights our commitment to supporting American curriculum teachers, but also ensures that AUD’s educational landscape thrives through knowledge exchange.”

The event promises to be a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and growth, enabling participants to delve deeply into the common core standards with the guidance of top-tier educational leaders and peers from across the region.

“The Common Core Boot Camp is so much more than another day of PD or even another conference. Common Core Boot Camp is all about celebrating and honoring our educators while giving them the tools and resources they need for a successful year. Our volunteer organizers, facilitators, partners, and sponors have really rallied around our educators this year,” said Jeffrey Smith, co-founder of Common Core Boot Camp and managing director of Copperstone Education. Common Core Boot Camp will be hosted by the American University in Dubai. Growmore is this year’s featured sponsor and partner. Other sponsors include Snowie UAE, EUPad, Globed, and Dreamy Designs. Shailendra Srivastava, of Growmore said, “We believe in creating a better future by delivering learning solutions for a seamless learning experience. Our mission is to bring together people, ideas, practices and technologies so that educators and learners can fulfil their potential.” The event’s organizing committee is composed of school leaders from across the UAE including: Heath Bailey, Eli Ghazel, Dr. Jamie Cardwell, Dr Carla Caviness, Crystal Goodwin, and Dr. Kim Sturgis.

For more information, registration details, and a schedule of events, please visit www.commoncorebootcamp.org or contact a member of the organizing committee at +971 56 284 9979.