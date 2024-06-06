Eid Al Adha: How to summer-proof your makeup for the festivities

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:41 PM

1) Skincare Routine: Follow a good skincare routine to ensure your skin is radiant and healthy. Cleanse, exfoliate, tone, and moisturise regularly. Stay hydrated to maintain a natural glow. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. This will help prevent sunburn and premature ageing.

2) Primer: Start with a mattifying primer to help control oil and keep your makeup in place throughout the day, despite the heat and humidity.

3) Lightweight Foundation: Opt for a lightweight, long-wearing foundation or a tinted moisturiser to avoid a heavy, cakey look in the hot weather.

4) Waterproof Makeup: Use waterproof formulas for your mascara, eyeliner, and prime your eyeshadow to prevent smudging or melting due to sweat or humidity.

5) Pastel Lip shades : Consider wearing subtle and soft lip colours such as shades of nudes, coral , pink to complement your Eid outfit and add a pop of colour to your look.

6) Glowing Highlight: Add a touch of glowing highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bones, and inner corners of the eyes to achieve a radiant summer look.

7) Setting Spray: Finish off your makeup with a setting spray to lock everything in place and ensure your makeup lasts throughout the festivities in Dubai's climate.

Remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and touch up your makeup as needed throughout the day to keep looking fresh and beautiful for Eid celebrations this summer.

Here are six makeup looks to add the festive flavour to your look:

1) Bronzed Goddess: Look sunkissed with golden eyeshadow shimmer, deep iridescent highlight, and a nude lip. Use some shimmer on your lid and towards your cheekbones for an added glowy look.