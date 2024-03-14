Auto Review: Why the 2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo is ready to shake up the SUV segment

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 7:29 PM

‘Quiet luxury’ is the buzzword of the current minute. Wikipedia states that it is “a lifestyle characterised by understated elegance and refined consumption, emphasising exclusivity and discerning taste without overt displays of wealth”. That’s exactly what I felt when I drove the 2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo recently. Unlike when driving a Ferrari or Lamborghini, I didn’t feel attacked by a mob of fans with a barrage of questions and requests for photo ops, but I noticed intrigue and admiration in the eyes of the passers by.

The Grecale - named after a wind like the Shamal and Ghibli models - is Maserati’s latest entrant into the luxury compact SUV segment. At the launch, it seemed like a fuddy-duddy crossover that desperately needed to go on a diet. But a year later, I’m left questioning my own judgement.

You see, on the road, the Grecale Trofeo (top-spec model) comes across as a handsome SUV with a svelte body and all the necessary embellishments to give it visual grandeur. The giant 21-inch wheels, carbon fibre trims and blacked-out Maserati grille, are all examples of such embellishments. Granted, the new bubble-like headlamps, a current family trend, aren’t my favourite, but overall, the Grecale looks tastefully rich and tuned for performance.

But what the Maseratis of recent i.e., Ghibli and Levante models, lacked was more of an interior thing. It wasn’t about stylistic elements of the cabin or materials. It was about build quality, which was frankly, underwhelming. And I was fearful of the same this time around. But thankfully, the Grecale has flipped the script on its German rivals. The alignment of panels, the bonding of trims, and the textures of the materials are of the highest quality in the Grecale. And you notice it as soon as you climb aboard.

The closing of the door makes such a satisfying ‘thud’, that even Lexus execs have woken up, I suspect. And there is so much going on in the cabin aesthetically and technologically, yet it's all tied together with a certain visual and ergonomic balance. Some highlights include having the starter button on the sporty 3-spoke steering wheel, which falls dead centre in an autophile’s spectrum of joy. Then there’s the slatted dashboard that incorporates the A/C vents seamlessly, the herringbone-styled leather upholstery and the exposed carbon-fibre trims. They are all lessons in Italian ingenuity and craftsmanship. Maserati has also cleverly digitised its analogue clock atop the dash and has also managed to make the dual-screen infotainment step up work.

Despite its compact dimensions, the rear cabin in this 5-seater can easily accommodate two adults of the 6-foot variety (and a kid in the centre) without the need to jam their knees into the front seats; and there’s a split panoramic roof that keeps this visually airy.

All of this Grecale’s goodness culminates with the way it sounds and moves. The Trofeo’s 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine – borrowed and detuned from the MC20 supercar – in full flow makes as much as 530 horses and 620 of max torque. And frankly, it's all too much power for anyone, it's just that frighteningly quick. And I loved it. It can do 100 kmph from a standing start in just 3.8 seconds without breaking a sweat. It is not just about straight-line speed and quarter-mile times (which is something you can clock on the onboard computer), but it is also about the Grecale’s remarkable obedience to steering input and the grip it delivers around corners. All thanks to the all-wheel drive system and remarkable suspension tuning. It is also capable of braking hard when necessary and with finesse in stop-and-go traffic. The location of the transmission buttons which is on the centre console though, are a bane. But you do have the convenience of giant paddles behind the wheel to help swap ratios to play with the torque and growing exhaust note at the same time.

If the urge to exploit the poise and noise of this race-honed SUV diminishes after a long day at work, u can also revel in the serenity of its quiet cabin and plush ride - a true mark of a luxury SUV. Other noteworthy aspects include an 11.2l/100km claimed fuel economy which in a small way offsets its near Dh500,000 asking price. And it's got a decent two cupholders and a decent boot, a high-end Sonus Faber sound system, a wireless charger and a surround-view camera to help keep true to the ‘U for Utility’ in SUV.

The Levante SUV was a good first attempt, but the Grecale is next level. This sporty compact SUV is ready to shake up the segment in ways that its rivals aren’t ready for. The aesthetics, the build quality, the unbridled power and the overall utility of the Grecale have brought a genuine fetching quality to the Maserati brand once again.

FUN FACT

If you thought it looked a bit like the Ford Puma, you may not be wrong!

GOOD ​- Build quality; dynamics; ride and comfort; features; overall utility

BAD ​- Residual value and reliability are moot points; finicky transmission controls; not cheap

EDITOR’S RATING​- 8.0/10 stars

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type​​: 5-seater; 5-door luxury compact crossover SUV

Engine​​​: Front-engine; twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6; all-wheel drive

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Peak output: 530 bhp @ 6,500 rpm ​​​- 620 Nm @ 3,000 – 5,500 rpm

0 to 100kmph​​: 3.8 seconds (claimed)

Top speed​​: 285 kmph (drag limited; claimed)

Price​​​: Starting at Dh299,000;

