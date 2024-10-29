Look: Viral 'Banana Art' is coming to Dubai

Photo: Sotheby’s

Dubai is set to welcome one of the art world’s most talked-about—and unconventional—pieces: Comedian by Maurizio Cattelan. On Monday, November 4, visitors to Sotheby’s in DIFC will get a rare, one-day chance to see the infamous work, a banana duct-taped to a wall, which stunned audiences at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019.

Since its debut, Comedian has sparked a global debate over what defines 'art', drawing record-breaking crowds and heated reactions from critics and the public alike.

This Dubai display is part of Comedian's world tour before it goes up for auction in New York, where it’s expected to fetch Dhs5.5 million (approx.). Given its likely future in a private collection, this might be the only opportunity for Dubai residents and visitors to see it in person.

Known for its memorable exhibition history—including a performance piece where one edition was eaten—Comedian continues to push boundaries in modern art. As it makes its brief stop in Dubai, fans and sceptics alike can experience firsthand why a simple banana is creating a global sensation.