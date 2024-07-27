Look: This Emirati turns dried date palm fronds into baskets, mats to keep tradition alive

Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 4:10 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 4:12 PM

Emirati woman Mouza Yammahy was clearing her farm after date harvest season when mounds of dried palm fronds caught her eye. Instead of throwing them away, she thought of giving them new life.

“It was seven years ago when I saw tonnes of date palm fronds that were wasted and we had to discard them. I did not know what to do with it and then I thought to myself, 'why don’t I turn these fronds into something useful?'” said Yammahy.

This simple question set her on a path to breathe new life into an age-old Emirati tradition: weaving, a practice she has known since she was a child.

“With my knowledge and skills in weaving, I decided to make a basket. And it came out perfect,” she said.

“My next weave was a mat and this, too, was crafted very well. But it took a lot of time. Then I thought, let's start with this in my free time,” said Yammahy, who started a label she called 'Bint Aldar.'

Yammahy's farm is both her workplace and home in Fujairah. Each season, she gathers the palm fronds, dries them under the sun for months, and then colours them, storing them as inventory.

“The coloured fronds have become a popular product. It is sold alongside my woven creations,” she said.

Weaving palm fronds is a deeply ingrained tradition in local culture, reflecting the resourcefulness and craftsmanship of Emiratis, said Yammahy. “Historically, no part of the date palm was wasted, every element was utilised, from the leaves for weaving ropes and baskets to the trunks for building shelters.”

This art form has been passed down through generations, with each piece crafted by hand. The intricate designs and patterns not only serve practical purposes but also highlight the cultural heritage and artistic expression of the UAE.

For Yammahy, the process is labour-intensive but rewarding. “A small basket takes about a day to weave, while a larger one can take up to two days. A mat with a six-inch radius requires six to seven hours, whereas a 10 to 15-inch mat takes a day and a few more hours,” she said.