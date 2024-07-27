Look: This Emirati turns dried date palm fronds into baskets, mats to keep tradition alive

11th grader Karan Shroff has penned a book on the flora and fauna that is indigenous to the UAE
Emirati woman Mouza Yammahy was clearing her farm after date harvest season when mounds of dried palm fronds caught her eye. Instead of throwing them away, she thought of giving them new life.
“It was seven years ago when I saw tonnes of date palm fronds that were wasted and we had to discard them. I did not know what to do with it and then I thought to myself, 'why don’t I turn these fronds into something useful?'” said Yammahy.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This simple question set her on a path to breathe new life into an age-old Emirati tradition: weaving, a practice she has known since she was a child.
“With my knowledge and skills in weaving, I decided to make a basket. And it came out perfect,” she said.
“My next weave was a mat and this, too, was crafted very well. But it took a lot of time. Then I thought, let's start with this in my free time,” said Yammahy, who started a label she called 'Bint Aldar.'
Yammahy's farm is both her workplace and home in Fujairah. Each season, she gathers the palm fronds, dries them under the sun for months, and then colours them, storing them as inventory.
“The coloured fronds have become a popular product. It is sold alongside my woven creations,” she said.
Weaving palm fronds is a deeply ingrained tradition in local culture, reflecting the resourcefulness and craftsmanship of Emiratis, said Yammahy. “Historically, no part of the date palm was wasted, every element was utilised, from the leaves for weaving ropes and baskets to the trunks for building shelters.”
This art form has been passed down through generations, with each piece crafted by hand. The intricate designs and patterns not only serve practical purposes but also highlight the cultural heritage and artistic expression of the UAE.
For Yammahy, the process is labour-intensive but rewarding. “A small basket takes about a day to weave, while a larger one can take up to two days. A mat with a six-inch radius requires six to seven hours, whereas a 10 to 15-inch mat takes a day and a few more hours,” she said.
One of her favourite items to create is a food cover — a pointy woven cone that adds a touch of tradition to modern dining. “My food covers are very much in demand and we love such products that give a hint of glamour to our dining table,” said Yammahy.
“I enjoy creating these pieces.” She sells her products at exhibitions, online, home delivery, and through sellers across the UAE.
Among her most impressive projects is a massive mat that measures 15ft by 10ft, designed to cover a large living hall. “It took me months to weave the mat, and it was worth it when I saw the final product.”
The price of Yammahy’s products varies based on design, pattern, and size, starting at Dh20 and going up to thousands of dirhams. Her work not only brings beauty and tradition into homes but also promotes sustainability by making use of farm waste.
Through her innovative approach, Yammahy is not just keeping a tradition alive but also inspiring others to see the potential in what might otherwise be discarded.
ALSO READ:
11th grader Karan Shroff has penned a book on the flora and fauna that is indigenous to the UAE
It took 20 years after her marriage, having become a mother to two children, for Sheetal Kapoor to actually find her feet as an entrepreneur
Valentino Bilantuono and Grace Rueegger came to the UAE as tourists but saw great opportunity for business here
Our generation has less monetary agency than our elders, and avocado toast isn’t the problem
Fresh off a unanimous decision win at PFL Mena 2 in Saudi Arabia, Arab lightweight Souhil Tahiri on balancing the demands of a dual career
Meet The first-ever Miss AI, the polite Kenza Layli from Morocco
Personal, deep-seated trauma can rear its head at unfortunate times in a relationship
Indulge in tailored staycation, dining, and spa escapes