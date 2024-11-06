Inside UAE's first limited-edition art fair: Dubai Design Week's newest exhibition

Nat Bowen is a British abstract artist known for her resin paintings. Photos: Supplied; Somya Mehta/KT

In an era where AI can generate art with just a few clicks and a vague prompt, the value of originality and the human touch in creative expression has never been more essential. With an endless stream of digital content flooding our lives, there’s a growing yearning to reconnect with a sense of individuality—something that feels deeply personal and authentically ours.

This need to go beyond "more of the same" has inspired Editions, a new art and design fair in the UAE that offers art not only as an aesthetic experience but as a way to reclaim identity and reconnect with ourselves. Aimed at making limited-edition art more fun, accessible and approachable, especially for younger generations, Editions opens a door to the art world that has long felt out of reach for many.

A one-of-a-kind, limited-edition art and design fair, the exhibition launched during Dubai Design Week and will run from November 6–9 at the Dubai Design District (d3) Waterfront Terrace. Unlike traditional art fairs that often focus on rarefied, high-value items, Editions is designed to make the process of art collecting feel accessible, functional, and distinctly modern.

Fresh perspective on limited editions

One of the highlights of Editions is its focus on limited-edition pieces, an often-overlooked category that holds immense value for collectors. By showcasing pieces that range from contemporary design and photography to prints, ceramics, and paper art, the fair brings together over 50 galleries, design studios, and collectives, all offering works across a spectrum of prices.

Pablo del Val, the driving force behind Editions and artistic director of Art Dubai, sees this new platform as a space where limited-edition art is no longer just reserved for the elite; it’s for anyone ready to dip their toes into the art world. “Cities grow and mature, and as that happens, people’s needs evolve,” he adds.

This creates an exciting opportunity for young collectors to explore the art world, engage with works that feel personal, and start their own collection—no matter their budget.

“With the introduction of the golden visa, a new wave of expats, and the younger generation moving from teens to young professionals, we saw an opportunity to make art more accessible—a way for newcomers to feel comfortable without feeling overwhelmed or intimidated,” says del Val.

A ‘Candy Shop’ for art

For those who have previously found the art world intimidating, Editions aims to shatter those barriers. The fair has been curated like a “candy shop”, with displays that encourage visitors to browse freely, explore, and ask questions without feeling pressured. “It’s set up to be approachable for those who haven’t collected art before,” says del Val.

This environment fosters open conversations with galleries and demystifies the art-collecting process, allowing visitors to ask questions, make mistakes, and enjoy the experience of learning what it means to collect.

Moreover, the price points reflect this inclusivity, as Editions intentionally brings down the cost of entry, making art collectibles more accessible for the younger generation. “Often people assume the price range is so high that they don’t bother asking,” del Val mentions, emphasising that Editions wants to change this perception.

Preserving physical spaces

For Gen-Z, known for valuing individuality and meaningful connections, Editions offers a timely and welcome shift. In an era where social media and AI produce content that often looks and feels the same, this fair speaks to a craving for authentic, tangible experiences. “AI, while powerful, still needs a human touch, an artistic mind behind it,” says del Val. “Art is an experience, a sensory interaction and AI cannot replicate that.”

While the world moves increasingly toward virtual experiences, he believes that people will still crave physical interactions. “There’s a return to hands-on, material-focused work and a pushback against the purely digital pieces,” he adds, highlighting the importance of personal connections that a space like Editions can offer.

Connecting with Gen-Z

Imagine a hot pink booth with an eclectic splash of cubes and colours, or sleek black ash wood furniture that can serve as a centrepiece for your room setup, alongside edgy paintings with quotes you'd share on your Instagram. Editions embodies this vision, offering the younger audiences collectible pieces that also resonate on a personal level.

Del Val also sees this generation as the future of art collecting in Dubai, highlighting the role Editions seeks to play in nurturing the next wave of collectors: "We hope to nurture future collectors in Dubai, and making this world more accessible for them is the first step."

Supporting emerging and established talent

In addition to making art more accessible, Editions also serves as a platform for emerging artists, allowing them to showcase their work alongside well-established creators. As del Val points out, the fair includes both young, up-and-coming galleries as well as more seasoned ones. The idea is to provide a balance, making room for fresh perspectives while recognising the craftsmanship of more experienced artists.

"Prints, for example, aren't a lesser medium; some can be quite valuable and prestigious," he says, adding that limited editions allow for high-quality art to be made accessible without compromising on value.

As Editions opens its doors, del Val is optimistic about the fair's impact, not only as a marketplace but as an experience that feels deeply personal. For those venturing into the world of art for the first time, or simply seeking something different, Editions presents a welcoming opportunity to explore a new approach to art and design.