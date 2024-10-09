Groundbreaking theatrical ‘CRAZY’ set to ignite The Theater’s stage

Prepare to be captivated by a theatrical experience like no other! CRAZY, a daring and vibrant production, is set to take centre stage at The Theater, Dubai’s top destination for world-class entertainment and culinary excellence.

Set against a charming urban backdrop, CRAZY follows an engaging cast as they navigate the complexities of love and desire. With a blend of exhilarating performances, catchy music, and raw emotion, this groundbreaking show promises to leave audiences breathless.

At the heart of CRAZY lies a love triangle that will keep you on the edge of your seat. A charismatic hero, a steadfast friend, and the enigmatic Dalida find themselves entangled in a web of passion and intrigue. As they confront forbidden loves and steamy affairs, their stories unfold with a mix of humour, sensuality, and heart-warming moments.

The show’s fusion of world-famous Pop and Arabic music adds to the contemporary twist, with each song enhancing the characters’ emotions taking the audience on an immersive journey.

Directed by Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer and pianist Guy Manoukian – widely known as the Middle East’s very own showman – this unique journey is brought to life through meticulous planning and showstopping spectacle.

“We are beyond proud of what we’ve created with this show, not only for what the audience will see but for how it will make them feel,” said Manukian. “This theatrical experience was born from a blend of thrilling emotions and unmatched talent, resulting in an unforgettable journey unlike anything else in Dubai.”

CRAZY is a celebration of love’s resilience and the joy of embracing one’s desire. As the cast navigates the ups and downs of their relationships, you will be left with a sense of hope and wonder. The Theater, known for its stunning ambience and exceptional dining experience, is the perfect setting for this groundbreaking production. Visitors from around the globe flock to this iconic venue to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and indulge in memorable culinary delights. CRAZY is set to make its debut in 10th October – so get ready to be swept away by a whirlwind of passion, humour, and unforgettable music. Where: The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

Bookings: +971 4 222 2268 | reservations@thetheaterdubai.com