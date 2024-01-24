Dubai royal showcases unique art collection at festival

Supplied photos

Visitors to the annual Quoz Arts Fest, taking place at Alserkal Avenue on January 27-28, will be able to view a unique private art collection, spanning two decades and including a range of leading Arab and international artists.

Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the art collector, curator, and artist who founded Tashkeel in 2008, has partnered with FN Designs to showcase some of her best-loved works, including pieces by celebrated Emirati artists such as Abdul Qadir Al Rais and Dr. Najat Makki, and UAE-based calligraphers Majid Alyousef and Wissam Shawkat.

The exhibition will house works in a variety of mediums, ranging from thousands of mirror fragments in the work of Monir Farmanfarmaian, to diamond dust sprinkled across Damien Hirst’s silkscreen Diligam Te Domine, and Korean artist Yong Rae Kwon’s stainless steel elements on canvas.

The exhibition also includes works by artists who have utilised Tashkeel’s workshops and professional facilities, including Manal AlDowayan’s 'Mother' photograph from her 'I Am' series. AlDowayan is the artist selected to represent Saudi Arabia at the 60th Venice Biennale from April 2024. Two artists nurtured through Tashkeel’s mentorship programmes, Ruben Sanchez and Alonsa Guevara, are also featured in Sheikha Lateefa’s private collection.

