Dubai: From 250kg artwork to interactive paintings, DIFC Arts Nights is fun for the entire family

KT Photos: Neeraj Murali

From a mother-son duo who carved a 250kg art piece to a sculptor who waited 15 years to display his craft, the DIFC Art Nights brought together artists from various countries and backgrounds in one place. The 18th edition of the much-anticipated art event will run every evening from 5pm to 10pm until November 15 and has interactive paintings, workshops, panel discussions and several activities for visitors to try.

Here are some things you can check out at the event:

Wooden marvel

Various art on display during the DIFC Art Nights in Dubai on Thursday. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

This artwork by mother-son duo Mustafa Hamed and Seema Hamed weighs a whooping 250kgs and took an entire year to craft. Made from a single piece of mahogany wood that they shipped from the US; the duo has crafted an artwork that is inspired by one of their favorite places- Bali.

12 years of waiting

For sculptor Abdul Rouf Kotekar, the platform marks the end of 12 years of wait to display his creation. He said he was often turned away saying his models could not be counted as art. His model of warship with its intricate detailing took months of patient work by him and his wife to complete and can be dismantled into 110 pieces.

Wings of future

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of DIFC, Emirati artist Dhuha was asked to imagine the future of the location. She chose to overlay the iconic Gate Building with wings, signifying the future. She hopes to complete the painting in 30 hours after which it will be an interactive exhibit where people can take Instagrammable photos

Of womanhood

As part of the annual Art Connects Women social initiative, a selection of 23 women’s paintings is displayed. One among them was Syrian painter Seren Al Khalaf, who made a mixed media painting of a fox and horse. She said she used her paintings as a way of expressing her feelings about the war that has ravaged her home country over the last several years.

Steely sculptures

The sculptures by an artist who only identified himself as Zeeko were made from stainless steel and added a pop of colour to the exhibition. With parts of his sculptures available for prices between Dh10,000 and Dh103,000 each, they are unique and up for sale. 40 hands Forty Iranian women came together to create this painting that depicts Ramadan in Dubai. With elements of Persian designs and flowers, the painting has a spring feel to it and combines several UAE landmarks with an overlay of calligraphy and Ramadan lights. It took the women three days to complete the artwork. Interactive workshops Apart from the paintings, there are also interactive workshops for visitors to participate in. A Sarood designing session allows participants to decorate the traditional Emirati handbag. People can also get creative at the pottery wheel. ALSO READ: Artist and designer Sami Hayek on finding the life inside objects Dubai Design Week returns for 10th season; university students to showcase talent