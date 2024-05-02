Dubai: Art extravaganza to unveil a peerless experience

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 1:43 AM

The stage is set for the much-anticipated World Art Dubai (WAD) 2024, the region's premier contemporary retail art fair, happening from May 2 to May 5 at the Za'abeel Halls 1-3 in Dubai Trade Centre in collaboration with Dubai Culture. With over 4,000 artworks from over 65 countries, visitors can expect a diverse and captivating exploration of traditional heritage and contemporary artistic expressions.

Organisers promise a vibrant and inclusive experience, catering to a wide range of artistic tastes. From the lively pop art of Sanuj Birla, blending contemporary imagery with classic masterpieces, to the serene watercolours of Mikhail Danilyuk from Russia, there's something to captivate every visitor. Notable in the lineup is Raihan Rajiv Vadra, grandson of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose work merges nature and photography into captivating installations.

Among the diverse mix of artists, Lydia Moawad from Lebanon stands out for her evocative paintings, drawing inspiration from intrinsic energies. Meanwhile, Wilhelmina Quaynor from the UK offers crisp landscapes that reflect her profound connection with nature through light and shadow.

The fair celebrates diversity not only in artistic styles but also in mediums, with installations, paintings, prints, graffiti, sculptures, NFTs, digital art, and photography all taking center stage. There are 12 country pavilions representing India, China, Turkey, Iran, America, Russia, UAE, Europe, UK, and Arabia.

Beyond being a marketplace for art enthusiasts, World Art Dubai serves as a hub for creativity and collaboration. The event offers an array of enriching experiences, including art advisory sessions demonstrating how art can elevate and enliven spaces. Panel discussions delve into topics such as the integration of art in design, providing insightful perspectives for attendees.

A special slot is allotted to showcasing Urban Street Art in DXB including live DJs, fashion graffiti, skateboard customization, and much more. An event has also been organized under the title of WAD 2024 Future Artists, allowing students to exhibit collaborative pieces under the theme "Expression of Emotions," showcasing emerging talent and creativity.

Visitors can also look forward to performances blending art with creativity, such as a ballerina’s creating mark-making on canvas through dance moves. Workshops offer attendees the chance to unleash their creativity with expert guidance and a variety of materials.

Another exciting event is the art walk, which focuses on art displayed on ramps, adding a dynamic element to the overall experience. Additionally, the immersive WAD Tourism Art Tour offers exhibitors a unique chance to explore the UAE's art and cultural scene, enriching their understanding of local artistry and fostering connections with the country's creative community.