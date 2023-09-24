UAE: 'Sacred' music festival with immersive art, craft market announced

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 2:16 PM

Sharjah is preparing to welcome the nation, the region, and the world, to a 3-day experiential event like no other, as the inaugural ‘Tanweer Sacred Music Festival’ descends upon the mystical Mleiha desert from November 24 to 26, 2023. Envisioned by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi to be a testament to tradition, wisdom, and the power of togetherness, this groundbreaking festival will feature some of the biggest names in world music who will deliver novel and culturally reverent performances, promising to be an unforgettable experience for all.

Tanweer Sacred Music Festival, the region’s first-of-its-kind concept, invites everyone to discover the secrets of ancient cultures through a captivating programme featuring musicians, immersive art installations, an indigenous craft-market, wholesome cuisines, as well as mind and body wellness activities and workshops by renowned masters. In a world that often feels disconnected from its roots, Tanweer aims to bring people closer to heritage, diverse cultures, and to each other.

Commenting on the announcement of the upcoming festival, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and Visionary of Tanweer Sacred Music Festival said, “Tanweer's aim is to rediscover and celebrate our ancient wisdom through the beauty of culturally rich music – music that evokes our global heritage and preserves our customs. Tanweer, which translates to enlightenment, symbolises a gathering of minds and hearts. We extend an open invitation to all those seeking deeper connections, mindfulness, a journey into the past, or simply a moment of presence. Tanweer is a festival that celebrates our shared humanity, inviting everyone to join us in embracing moments of profound unity.”

Global sounds

One of the festival's most captivating features is the global music performances that will take centre stage — featuring some of the world’s biggest names in traditional music, enhanced by laser projection mapping projected onto the dunes and mountains — creating a visual and auditory spectacle that will leave all in attendance in awe.

Tanweer Sacred Music Festival isn't just about music; it's an experiential journey that welcomes all to discover mindful activities such as yoga, breathwork meditation, and Zikr; indulge in nourishing culinary delights; explore an indigenous marketplace; and partake in unforgettable worldly experiences that are unprecedented in the emirate of Sharjah and the entire region.

Sustainable culture

Beyond its enchanting performances, Tanweer sets itself apart by emphasising sustainability. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's vision extends to making the festival a beacon of eco-consciousness, proving that large-scale events can coexist harmoniously with our planet. As pioneers in sustainable music festivals, Tanweer aims to protect the ancestral land of Mleiha and conserve its natural ecosystem.

The festival unfolds over three days and nights, through an immersive and performative experience from talents around the world, leaving visitors connected to each other as well as the one hundred million year old archaeological wonder that is Mleiha, a recipient of TripAdvisor's prestigious 'traveller's choice' award for the sixth consecutive year, provides the perfect backdrop for this unique cultural celebration, and all steps are being taken to protect the environmental impact on the mountain and desert landscape during the experience.

To know more, register on www.tanweerfestival.com to receive up-to-date news and information, and stay tuned for the tickets announcement.

ALSO READ: