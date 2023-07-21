Look: Have you seen these stunning wall murals depicting Emirati traditions across UAE streets?

Amid towering skyscrapers and futuristic structures, the streets in the Emirates also boast an artistic expression that connects its people

A captivating mural at Ajman Heritage District pays homage to the visionary UAE founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his enduring legacy. Photo: M. Sajjad

By Ruqayya AlQaydi; Photojournalists: M Sajjad and Shihab Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM

The UAE is renowned for its awe-inspiring modern architecture and bustling city life. However, amid the towering skyscrapers and futuristic structures, the streets here also boast an artistic expression that connects its people to their rich heritage and traditions.

The streets of Jumeirah in Dubai, for instance, have become a canvas for creativity, with murals adorning various locations, including residential complexes and popular tourist attractions.

A mural in Dubai shows a mother weaving timeless traditions through her daughter’s hair. Photo: Shihab

Stunning art pieces adorn the streets of Jumeirah showing Emirati children playing see-saw. Photo: Shihab

These murals bear the signatures of local and international artists who have mastered the art of graffiti, which has gained an official status in Dubai. It is no longer mere scribbles on walls but a vibrant art form that speaks of life. “Brand Dubai,” the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office, has played a significant role in promoting this creative phenomenon, producing magnificent murals across different areas of Dubai.

In the lively realm of traditional Emirati games, one such delight is knownas Al-Dassis or “Al-Ghameeda.” In this engaging pastime, a child closes theireyes and begins to count to a certain number while their playful companionsscatter to find the perfect hiding spots.

A wall painting in Umm Suqeim, depicting a joyous game called Khoosa Bousa.Children gathered in a circle, sing a catchy tune while touching each other’s fingers. When the melody stops, a finger closes. The game offers endless fun, with various playful twists while staying true to its core concept

Far from ordinary drawings; they serve as vivid reflections of the Emirati heritage and culture. Many of the paintings depict Emirati children dressed in traditional attire, offering a glimpse into the nation’s past and the roots of its customs. The murals also pay homage to historical landmarks, showcasing the captivating architecture of old Emirati heritage buildings. By capturing these scenes on the walls of modern Dubai, the murals act as a bridge between the past and the present, ensuring that the younger generation stays connected to its roots.

This stunning wall art features a majestic camel —a symbolic icons of thedesert, gracefully portrayed with intricate details and vibrant colours.

UAE’s majestic national Bird, the falcon, gracefully captured in a mesmerising mural at Ajman Heritage District

One of the remarkable aspects of these murals is their ability to evoke childhood memories and revive traditional popular games that Emirati children once enjoyed. These games not only entertain but also educate the youth about the country’s rich history and customs. As the current generation experiences these enjoyable pastimes depicted on the walls, they develop a deeper understanding of their ancestors’ ways of life. These murals play a significant role in keeping these traditions alive, ensuring that the cultural heritage is passed down from one generation to the next.

Battoulah, the metallic-looking fashion mask traditionally worn Emiratiwomen, finds an exquisite expression in this wall art.

Another game portrayed on walls is “Al-Qahif,” which remains popularamong girls. This traditional pastime involves drawing squares on the ground,sometimes with numbers, and then tossing a stone onto them. The player mustskillfully maneuver on one leg while pushing the stone through all the squares.

These powerful artworks symbolise the deep respect and admiration the people of UAE hold for their visionary leaders. Through these murals, the founders’ legacies are immortalised in public spaces, reminding the citizens of the values they instilled in the nation and inspiring future generations to carry them forward

