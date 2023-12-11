Dubai: Create art with your heartbeat at new installation, coming next year

Supplied photo

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 1:18 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 1:24 PM

A digital installation at Art Dubai will allow visitors to connect with one another through the universal language of the human heartbeat. Heart Space by Canadian-Korean artist Krista Kim will debut in the Julius Baer Lounge during the 17th edition of the art fair, which will take place from March 1 to 3, 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah, with previews on February 28 and 29.

Heart Space operates in real-time, capturing the heartbeat of participants and transforming it into mesmerising patterns and calming shapes displayed on a dynamic LED canvas. Regis Burger, head of Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer, expressed excitement about unveiling the immersive commission, emphasising its potential to create a social fabric by harnessing the power of art and technology. Artist Krista Kim expressed gratitude to Julius Baer for enabling the ambitious vision of 'Heart Space,' She said: "I hope each participant feels inspired in their singular beauty yet leaves appreciating a greater whole." Kim said she wishes visitors rediscover how alike our heartbeats sound when truly heard.

This latest commission marks a continuation of Kim's exploration into digital consciousness and the creative potential of screens as digital instruments of wellbeing and longevity.

Benedetta Ghione, Art Dubai's executive director, highlighted the significance of collaboration, particularly with long-term partner Julius Baer. "We thrive on collaboration and take pride in working with long-term partners who are committed to supporting digital art and artists," said Ghione.

Art Dubai stands as the leading international art fair in the region for the Middle East and the Global South. The fair will showcase over 100 contemporary, modern, and digital presentations from more than 40 cities, offering a diverse and immersive experience for art enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: