All you need to know about Gen Z's new social media obsession

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:00 AM

In a whirlwind debut this week, the social media app noplace has captured the attention of Gen-Z users and those longing for a nostalgic Internet experience. Social media, as we recognise it today, began to take shape in the early 2000s with platforms like Friendster (launched in 2002), MySpace (2003), and later Facebook (2004).

These platforms introduced the concept of connecting users through profiles, friend networks, and sharing content online for the very first time. They marked a significant shift towards interactive and user-generated content on the Internet, paving the way for the diverse array of social media platforms that followed, transforming communication, connectivity, and digital culture worldwide.

Myspace feed

However, in 2024, social media has evolved to become a landscape dominated by sponsored content, algorithmic feeds, and a sometimes overwhelming flood of information. This shift has changed how people interact online, often leading to behaviours like endless scrolling and selective engagement based on algorithms rather than personal choice.

As platforms continue to evolve, there's ongoing debate about the impact of these changes on user experience, privacy, and the nature of online interaction.

Launched on Wednesday, a new app—noplace—has entered this mix and has swiftly ascended to the top spot in Apple's App Store rankings. 'Remember how fun the Internet was before algos and ads? we do too... so we're bringing it back. Welcome to noplace,' reads the App Store description, promising to restore the social aspect of social media.

Preview of the app

Positioned as a modern-day 'Myspace for Gen Z', the app offers users extensive customisation options for their profiles, such as personalized colours, topical tags, and interests.

Described as a 'place' where people can authentically express themselves without judgement or pressure, noplace is likened to 'an Internet neighbourhood where you can hang out and meet new people you like – all you have to be is yourself (no clout chasers allowed)' in the description box.

Preview of the app

The platform, formerly known as nospace, distinguishes itself with dual feeds: one dedicated to updates from friends and another showcasing content from across the globe.

A creation of Tiffany 'TZ' Zhong, a 27-year-old serial founder and investor who launched her tech career in her late teens, the social media app takes a different approach from traditional social media platforms by utilising AI technology for suggestions and curation instead of algorithms.

ladies and gentlemen, after a one letter hiatus, i am no longer a one-hit wonder



introducing noplace — #1 in the app store pic.twitter.com/GDwXgelaWv — tz (tiffany zhong) (@tzhongg) July 3, 2024