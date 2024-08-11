E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Al Bandar Arjaan unveils staycation packages for UAE and GCC residents

Families will find an array of services tailored to enhance their stay

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:01 PM

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, a premier hotel apartment destination in Dubai, has announced staycation packages designed specifically for residents and nationals of the UAE and GCC countries.

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana offers spacious, fully-furnished one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Each residence is equipped with modern amenities, including fully stocked kitchens, living areas, and the latest technology.


Families will find an array of services tailored to enhance their stay. The hotel features dedicated children's play areas babysitting services, and child-friendly dining options. Adults can indulge in a variety of amenities, including multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a spa.

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, provides services such as laundry and grocery delivery. The property’s prime location provides easy access to major attractions, shopping destinations, and entertainment hubs across Dubai.


Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, said: "We are thrilled to offer our UAE and GCC guests an opportunity to enjoy a luxurious and memorable staycation with our new packages. Our goal is to provide families with an exceptional experience that combines comfort, convenience, and value. Whether for a short getaway or an extended visit, our facilities and services are designed to cater to the needs of every guest."

In addition to these offerings, the "Rotana Summer Escape" package provides up to 25% off, with children dining for free on the same meals as their parents, making it an unbeatable choice for family vacations.

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana shares five international restaurants with Al Bandar Rotana — Gusto Italian Restaurant, Morgan’s Bar & Restaurant, Salt & Pepper, Vanilla Lobby Lounge and The Deck Pool Lounge, while in-room dining is available around the clock.

A Staff Reporter

More news from Lifestyle