Akshaya Tritiya Special: Jewellery collections of the season

Tanishq

Setting the gold standard

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 5:54 PM

On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, customers across the UAE are looking for those exquisite pieces that makes their purchase memorable. A special curated jewellery collection celebrates the spirit of tradition, prosperity, and togetherness synonymous with the special occasion and featuring a mix of gold and diamond jewellery that is stylish, elegant, and appropriate for the occasion.

Given the shift towards wearable pieces, customers can expect to discover lightweight and versatile necklaces, bangles, and earrings at Tanishq. These pieces maintain the brand's signature design excellence, exceptional craftsmanship, and superior product quality without compromise.

“Customers can expect to discover lightweight and versatile necklaces, bangles and earrings at Tanishq,” said Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery — International Business Division, Titan Company Limited. “At Tanishq, we believe in celebrating traditions and creating meaningful connections through our jewellery. Our new collection is a tribute to the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya, symbolising prosperity, auspiciousness, and joy.”

He added that from May 1, customers can also get benefit of multiple offers at the stores like up to 25 per cent off on gold-making charges and diamond bill value on Tanishq’s stunning range of 18K and 22K gold and diamonds, solitaires, Kundan, polki and coloured stones. For those wary of fluctuating gold rates, Tanishq is also currently offering gold rate protection on booking jewellery with just 10 per cent advance payment as well as giving best value for exchange of old gold.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Unmissable sparkle

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with an extensive retail network of 350 outlets across 13 countries, has just unveiled their ‘Golden Gift’ offers providing customers the chance to get free gold coins. With this offer, customers can get assured gold coins with gold and diamond jewellery purchases. Malabar Gold & Diamonds will also be showcasing an exquisite array of jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems across their numerous sub-brands, such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix & Divine etc., which are assured to be favourites amongst their customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets till May 12.

As part of the Golden Gift offers, for every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh5,000, customers will get free 1gm gold coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh3,000 they will be eligible for ½ gm gold coin. Customers can also exchange their old 916 jewellery for the latest designs from Malabar Gold & Diamonds at zero deduction.

Joyalukkas

Embrace the glitter

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller has announced its exciting list of offers for Akshaya Tritiya, 2024. To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered as an auspicious day for purchasing gold, diamonds and other precious jewellery, Joyalukkas is offering a range of tempting deals and offers to make this festive occasion even more special for its customers.

The offers include a Dh50 voucher on the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000, valid from May 9-12. Additionally, a Dh200 voucher is being offered on the purchase of diamond, polki and pearl jewellery worth Dh3,000, available from April 25 to May 12, 2024.

To add to this, customers shopping at Joyalukkas are also being offered an exclusive deal on 8 gm gold coins with 0 per cent making charges. Moreover, customers can also benefit from 0 per cent deduction on old gold exchange, making it an ideal time to upgrade their jewellery collection.

Kanz Jewels

Luxe liaison

Kanz Jewels epitomises elegance and craftsmanship, offering exquisite pieces that capture the essence of luxury. From dazzling diamonds to lustrous pearls, each creation reflects timeless beauty and sophistication. Discover the allure of Kanz Jewels and adorn yourself with the epitome of refined luxury.