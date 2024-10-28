'I'm fighting for all women': After historic Saudi win, Cris Cyborg to continue 'legacy tour' in Dubai

Cyborg defeated Larissa Pacheco at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants, winning the fight by unanimous decision

As Cris Cyborg prepares to celebrate two decades of dominance in combat sports, the 39-year-old Brazilian-American fighter continues to etch her name deeper into mixed martial arts (MMA) history with every fight.

With her recent triumph at Professional Fighters League (PFL) Super Fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she added a fifth major title to her storied career, defeating Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision to become the first PFL Women’s Featherweight World Champion.

The victory further solidifies Cyborg’s status as one of the greatest female fighters of all-time, as she gears up for the next stop on her ‘legacy tour’ in Dubai in February 2025.

PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants

Cyborg’s journey through combat sports is nothing short of legendary. Having already claimed championships in Bellator, UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta, she ventured into the PFL to continue pushing her limits. At 39, many doubted whether Cyborg could still dominate in the sport’s upper echelons, especially against a rising star like Pacheco.

“Maybe they saw me as the underdog because she’s a PFL champion, and I’m from Bellator... Maybe it’s my age. She has seven wins by KO, and I’m just a 39-year-old. The old savage. But it’s good, I like being the underdog,” Cyborg shared before the fight.

A battle of titans in Riyadh

The atmosphere in the majestic Mayadeen Theatre in Riyadh set the stage for what many saw as a defining moment in women’s MMA for the country. On one side stood the seasoned veteran Cyborg and on the other, Larissa Pacheco, a two-time PFL champion riding a 10-fight win streak. The stakes were high, and the fight lived up to the hype.

The bout began with both fighters trading heavy punches early, but Cyborg’s experience quickly came into play. Despite Pacheco’s resilience, Cyborg’s striking power and control on the ground made the difference. “I figured out what needed to be done after a few rounds. The experience helped me a lot — you just have to be smart,” Cyborg explained, coming fresh off the big win.

The five-round battle was gruelling, with both fighters exchanging leg kicks, head strikes, and takedowns, making it one of the most action-packed bouts of the night. By the final round, it was clear that Cyborg’s dominance had earned her another historic title. The unanimous decision (49-46 on all three scorecards) crowned her the inaugural PFL Women’s Featherweight World Champion, and with it, the legacy of Pacheco’s win streak was broken.

A historic bout

Reflecting on the victory, Cyborg expressed the significance of the moment. “For me, it was a historic fight in Saudi Arabia. I never really predicted being here,” she said, marking her first major fight in the Middle East. Winning the PFL title in Riyadh was not only a personal achievement but also a significant statement about the rapidly growing landscape of women’s combat sports in the region.

“I’m really happy to be here in Saudi Arabia. It’s a big deal — women fighting here, especially a title fight. I want to tell all the girls: you can be champions in this sport, and in life. Train hard, trust God, and you can achieve greatness," Cyborg added.

Faceoffs during 2024 PFL Super Fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

A symbol of progress for women in the sport, particularly in regions where female athletes have faced more obstacles, Cyborg added, "I'm fighting on behalf of all women. This victory represents all of them." Cyborg's passion extends well beyond the octagon. Known for her dedication to equal pay and opportunities for female fighters, she spoke about the ongoing challenges women face in combat sports. "Equal pay is the hardest fight for female fighters. MMA is better than boxing in that regard, but there's still growth to be made. I hope fights like these motivate more people to support and watch women's fights, drawing in bigger crowds." The next stop: Dubai Though she has already achieved so much, Cyborg is far from done. With her 20th year in combat sports approaching, she has her sights set on new challenges, starting with defending her title in Dubai in February 2025. "I want to fight more and defend my title. I'm in my 19th year, heading into my 20th, so I want more fights," Cyborg added. As Cyborg prepares for Dubai in 2025, the MMA world will once again witness the greatness of a fighter whose legacy transcends the sport. "Every fight is really hard for me. This title is special because I'm 39 years old," says the Brazilian powerhouse, as she looks ahead to what could be the final stages of one of the most celebrated careers in MMA history.