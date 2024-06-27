E-Paper

A blend of luxury and convenience

Experience premium comfort and unique dining options at Park Regis

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, a distinguished 5-star property, offers a blend of luxury and convenience in the vibrant city of Dubai. Ideally situated opposite the renowned Burjuman Shopping Centre and a mere 400 meters from the Burjuman Metro Station, this premier hotel offers seamless access to major attractions including The World Trade Centre, Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, Old Town Dubai, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Perched on the R Floor, Spa Suasana stands as the epitome of serenity, providing a blissful retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. Indulge in a selection of treatments that marry traditional and modern techniques, designed to enhance your overall wellness and relaxation. This summer, immerse yourself in a rejuvenating experience that revitalizes your body, mind, and soul at Spa Suasana.


In addition, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai boasts an exceptional dining experience with a diverse range of culinary options. Guests can savor delectable dishes and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at:

Marhaba Lounge: Perfect for casual meals, business lunches and coffee.


Tenggara: Specializing in exquisite Southeast Asian cuisine; with highlights from Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, China and Japan.

The Grandstand Sports Bar: Your ideal sports bar for your hops and grapes with bites while enjoying a game of foosball and snooker.

Kris With a View: Delivers a unique dining experience with stunning panoramic views of the city. With a wide range of theme night buffet options, it’s an ideal choice for food enthusiasts.

Guests can enjoy state-of-the-art recreational amenities including a fully-equipped gymnasium on the podium floor and a rooftop outdoor temperature-controlled pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, and separate male and female saunas, providing an ideal environment for relaxation and fitness.

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai features 384 elegantly appointed guest rooms, ranging from Superior Rooms to the Exclusive Two-bedroom Suites at the Burj floor, which spans an impressive 94 square meters. Whether for a short stay or an extended visit, each accommodation is designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and luxury. There are a range of summer staycation packages that are also available to select from.

For business travelers, the hotel offers seven versatile conference rooms capable of hosting 16 to 200 delegates. These facilities are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, advanced audio-visual equipment, breakout areas, and rooms with natural light, all supported by a dedicated professional events team to ensure the success of every meeting or event.

