6 Dubai restaurants that have the best deals for Valentine's Day

The restaurants in Dubai have some of the best deals for Valentine's Day. Here's a sneak peek into some of them.

Experience exclusivity this Valentine's in the private Cabana designed for couples. Immerse yourselves in an intimate ambience enhanced by a bucket of fresh flowers. Indulge in the effervescence of complimentary sparkling wine and savour a romantic four-course set menu crafted to tantalise your taste buds. A perfect fusion of luxury, love, and culinary delight awaits your presence on February 10, 11, 14, 17 and 18, from 7pm to 11pm. Indulge in a spectrum of flavours for Dh295 per person.

Amuni at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Embark on a romantic Riviera dining experience at Amuni, situated on the 50th floor of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, offering breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. Chef Alessandro Miceli has curated a memorable lovers' feast. Available on February 14 from 7pm, priced at Dh700 per couple (set menu and a welcome cocktail) or Dh1,000 per couple.

At.mosphere at the Burj Khalifa

Elevate your celebration inside the world’s tallest building with the Taste of Love menu on February 14, from 5:30pm to 1am. Indulge in a six-course meal for Dh1,075 per person.

AURA Skypool

Celebrate in the sky with the Valentine’s Night Brunch on February 14, from 8pm to 11pm, at AURA Skypool. Enjoy a three-hour free-flowing Laurent Perrier Brut and a set-sharing menu for Dh750 per person.

Boardwalk at Park Hyatt Dubai

Get set for a romantic journey to the Mediterranean shores on February 14, from 7pm to midnight. Enjoy a three-course menu with melodic harmonies for Dh295 (upper deck) or Dh375 (lower deck waterfront).

Bull & Bear

Indulge in a sophisticated experience in the acclaimed signature steakhouse of Waldorf Astoria DIFC, on February 14, from 7pm to 11pm. Enjoy panoramic views, a four-course tasting menu for Dh425 per person (food only), and wine pairings for Dh250 or Dh350 per person.