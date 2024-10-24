11 creative ways to give your home a makeover with what you already have

Simplify Layers

Instead of repainting furniture, consider revealing its original finish. A good sanding can strip away old paint, creating a charming distressed look. For a more polished appearance, a chemical stripper can be used, but it’s essential to wear protective gear and work in a well-ventilated area. A simple upgrade for a kitchen cupboard could involve lining its interior with leftover wallpaper, adding a subtle touch of elegance visible through glass doors.

2. Go Bold with Colour

Revamping your furniture with a fresh coat of paint can dramatically change its look. Opt for vibrant colours to make a bold statement rather than sticking with neutral shades. Don’t overlook metal items; a spray of bright car paint can breathe new life into an iron bed frame.

3.Transform with Spray Paint

For a quick update, spray paint is an effective option for smaller items. A classic wooden lamp can be modernised with a coat of copper spray paint. Pairing it with a stylish new lampshade can complete the transformation.

4.Use a Tablecloth for a Fresh Look

Refreshing a dull dining table can be as simple as adding a tablecloth. A classic white linen cloth offers timeless elegance, while a bold patterned fabric can inject life into your dining area.

5.Celebrate Imperfections

Embracing the unique character of vintage furniture can add charm to your home. Older pieces often have a distinct quality that new, mass-produced items lack.

6.Decoupage and Upholstery

Personalise your furniture with découpage or reupholstering using interesting fabrics. Cover surfaces with beautiful papers or textiles, and don’t hesitate to mix patterns and textures for added vibrancy.

7.Upgrade Hardware

Replacing old knobs, handles and hinges can significantly update the look of vintage furniture. Decorative touches like frames or unique finishes can enhance their appeal.

8.Repurpose Old Dishes