Home Decor: Here are 10 ways to style your coffee table

It's one of the best spots in your home to showcase treasures

By Reenu Mohiindrra Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 7:18 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 7:25 PM

A list of coffee table decor ideas that you can mix and match to get your own signature look, and to inject a breath of fresh air into your space!

1. Start with books

Coffee table books are typically the first things interior designers reach out to when styling a space. A stack of design books, topped with a crystal geode, kettle, vase, or a small box or bowl, is the perfect way to decorate a coffee table — or any surface that needs a little something.

2. Add an Ottoman

Allow your coffee table to double up as guest seating by layering a comfortable ottoman underneath. Decorate the tabletop with a low arrangement of seasonal blooms and a few colour-coordinated objects in the room’s colour palette.

3. Use a tray to house your favourite tabletop decor

A tray can serve as a decorative accent, a way to incorporate colour and texture, and a vessel to hold various items. Contrast shapes by placing a round tray on a rectangular coffee table. Or play with scale by incorporating a variety of objects in different sizes — a large tray, a tiny bowl, a medium book, and a small candle. The variety of shapes and sizes results in a layered design. Or create a unified look by repeating the same finish on your tray throughout the room. Here, gold is used as an accent metal on the vase, tray, bowl, coffee table, and lighting to tie the space together.

4. Pay Attention to Scale and Balance

Create height and layer objects by stacking them. Utilise books, magazines, trays, and other flat surfaces to switch up the height of your decor as needed. This round coffee table is also a case study in material mixing as it incorporates glass, ceramics, metal, and resin, all while using a limited colour palette to maintain a cohesive look.

5. Let your flowers have a moment

More of a minimalist? Clear out the clutter and let your flowers take the spotlight. Don’t have time to grab fresh flowers? Whip out that decorative vase you’ve been dying to use and let it fly solo or go for some succulents or low maintenance greenery.

6. The more the merrier

Sometimes, more is most definitely better, so why should we limit the number of coffee tables in our space? Decorate the space by adding multiple tables to create a basic aesthetic.

7. Accessorise with games

In apartments of a small square footage, every last bit of storage space helps, including atop the coffee table. If you’re someone who fancies party or board games, go for well-designed editions that make for a fun display and keep ’em out as coffee table centerpieces.

8. Go from high to low

With a low ground coffee table, it’s best to keep the accessorising minimal as well, otherwise you risk losing the low-key appeal of the furniture piece in the first place.

9.Add candles

Perhaps one of the simplest options for styling a coffee table: candles can set the perfect relaxing mood in even the most cramped of spaces. We love the dramatic red ones and you can have even more fun by selecting glam candle holders or candlesticks to serve as decor accents.

10. Layer in some decorative pieces

Next, walk around your house and gather items such as sculptural objects, trays, lidded boxes, baskets, orbs, glass vases, accent pieces, mementos from your travels, stoneware, pottery, bottles, and bowls. Grab anything that has visual interest and makes you happy.