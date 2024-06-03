Want to buy flowers? Check out these florists around Dubai

If you're a first time visitor, you're in for a treat
Finding the ideal florist to adorn your special moments has been made easier with our curated list of Dubai's top floral artisans.
Forever Rose London
Forever Rose London provides a solution if you're disappointed by gifted flowers withering away. This distinctive artisan florist specialises in long-lasting roses sourced from the mineral-rich volcanic soils of Ecuador. These roses can endure for years without the need for water or sunlight, as per their website. Located in Boxpark, Dubai.
Gosha
Goshá Flowers, founded by Natalia Shustova, offers a wide choice of exquisite arrangements, including personalised bouquets and an everlasting collection. Goshá also offers a selection of unique vases and candles to accompany their floral arrangements. Located in Al Quoz, Dubai.
Bliss
Bliss Dubai stands itself as the leading destination for all your floral requirements, with over 11 locations across the UAE. The firm is well-known for its vast collection of floral arrangements and caters to a wide range of occasions, including corporate events, parties, weddings, and even fashion shows.
Flowers.AE
Flowers.AE provides a wide selection of gorgeous floral arrangements and bouquets suited for any occasion. Whether you are looking to pamper your loved ones on a special occasion or enhance your home decor, Flowers.AE has a wide range of options to fulfil your preferences. Located in Jumeirah, Dubai.
Florette
Florette takes delight in delivering the finest flowers to your home at great prices. With a dedication to providing the greatest quality seasonal blossoms at affordable prices, the online flower shop creates timeless floral arrangements to elevate any special occasion.
Cote Fleurs
Côté Fleurs is a one-of-a-kind flower boutique with a warm, intimate environment symbolic of a local florist. Their bouquets are inspired by the lovely flower fields of rural France, and each floral design is intended to evoke feelings of warmth and contentment. Located in Al Khawaneej, Dubai.
Fine Blooms
Fine Blooms' distinctive floral arrangements combine flowers, style, and fashion, making them ideal for complementing your home decor. The brand offers an extensive selection appropriate for weddings and celebrations, ensuring that there is something to fit every taste. Located in Al Wasl, Dubai.
