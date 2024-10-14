Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon35°C

UAE visa: Now, GCC residents can extend e-visa for additional 30 days

If the profession of the expat changes after the issuance of entry permit, the permit holder will not be granted entry

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 5:47 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 5:47 PM

Residents of GCC countries and their companions can apply for a 30-day e-visa to enter UAE and this can be extended for an additional 30 days, the UAE Digital Government announced on Monday.

Earlier, GCC residents were not allowed to extend their visas within the UAE. They had to leave the country and apply for a new entry visa if needed.


The e-visa is a prerequisite for residents in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar to enter UAE. The online application can be processed through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or through the smart channels of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

However, GCC expats and their companions travelling to UAE must note the following conditions regarding eVisa applications:

Approval notification: E-visas will be sent to registered email address once the application is approved

Travelling with sponsor: Application for GCC expats and companions (family members) travelling with GCC citizens will not be approved if the sponsor is not travelling along with them

Entry permit validity:

  • GCC residents: The entry permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue, allowing a stay of 30 days from the date of entry. This visa is extendable for an additional 30 days.
  • Companions of GCC citizens: The entry permit is valid for 60 days from the date of issue, permitting a stay of 60 days from the date of entry. This visa is extendable for an additional 60 days.

Entry denial conditions:

  • If a GCC resident's visa is expired or cancelled upon arrival, entry will be denied.
  • If the profession of the GCC resident is found to be changed after the issuance of his entry permit, the entry permit holder will not be granted entry

Residency validity: GCC residency must be valid for at least one year from the date of arrival.

Passport validity: The passport of GCC residents must be valid at least 6 months from the arrival date.

How to apply

To apply for the entry permit, GCC residents can visit the GDRFAD website (https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae). Applicants must register as users, select the appropriate service, and complete the application.

GCC expatriates need to have a valid passport or travel document for entry into the country, as well as a copy of their residence permit or an electronic extract that includes their profession and the validity of their residence.

Additionally, a personal photo with a white background is required. After filling out the application, applicants must pay a fee of Dh250 plus vat. Once approved, the visa will be sent to the applicant's email.

