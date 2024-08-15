UAE visa amnesty: 'Smooth transition' for overstayers discussed at govt meeting

Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence
UAE authorities on Wednesday discussed how the upcoming visa amnesty scheme would be implemented from September 1.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) met key representatives from various government entities to ensure a smooth transition for overstayers who would benefit from the two-month grace period.
The ICP announced earlier this month that residency visa violators would have the chance to get their fines waived and regularise their status or exit the country without legal repercussions. Illegals can either choose to stay in the UAE on a new visa or leave for good.
Individuals who overstayed their residence visas won't have to pay the Dh50-per-day penalty.
The ICP has been holding coordination meetings with various stakeholders across the country in the run-up to the amnesty scheme's implementation. Officials earlier revealed that smart systems and artificial intelligence would be used to simplify the procedures related to the amnesty.
