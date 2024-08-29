UAE visa amnesty: Overstaying residents to get discounted airfares to fly back home

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:16 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:19 PM

Discounted flight tickets will be offered to illegal residents who will avail of the UAE visa amnesty and decide to leave the country, said the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, has confirmed to Khaleej Times that they have communicated with UAE airlines — including Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia — to provide discounted airfare to those who would like to leave the country but were facing financial constraints.

The amnesty programme will run for two months beginning on September 1 until October 30, 2024.

The amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and rectify their status. Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. However, those who entered the country illegally, are not eligible to apply for the amnesty.