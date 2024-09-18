UAE visa amnesty: Over 4,000 get job interviews in Dubai while regularising status

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:49 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM

More than 4,000 individuals have been interviewed by several companies during the first two weeks of the amnesty programme, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced on Wednesday.

58 individuals have been employed in positions that match their qualifications and experiences, while the process of regularising the status of others is ongoing.

GDRFA underscored that the initiative aims to regularise the status of residency violators in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Integrating job opportunities within this initiative represents a significant step that enhances social cohesion and supports the economic empowerment of individuals, contributing to a more prosperous and stable society,” GDRFA added.

The amnesty programme will run from September 1 to October 30, according to GDRFA. Visa violators who have been staying in the country illegally can now hope for a better future as the scheme allows them to stay in UAE legally, or leave the country with no bans, fines, or fees.

Out of the applicants who availed amnesty in the first week, 88 per cent wished to stay in the country. Dubai alone received 20,000 applicants in the first week of the programme. Those who wish to continue residing in UAE must show a work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a top official from GDRFA earlier confirmed to Khaleej Times.