UAE visa amnesty: Indian consulate help desk to be operational on Sunday

The amnesty help desk at the Indian consulate in Dubai will be operational on Sunday, October 27, the mission said on Friday.

In a post on X, the consulate said that the help desk will operate from 8am to 5pm.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai had announced several measurs to help expats afte the UAE rolled out the two-month visa amnesty programme on September 1.

The Embassy had said that expats can visit any BLS centre in the emirate of Abu Dhabi without any prior appointment, apart from providing emergency certificates (ECs) and the missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The consulate had also set up helpline numbers during the amnesty period.

The consulate, which has been operating at its office and Al Awir, had issued 500 exit permits, 600 passports to overstayers, as of September 28. The consulate had supported more than 4,000 service seekers as part of this initiative and also issued 800 ECs.

The amnesty period will come to an end on October 31. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) had on October 7 said that there will be no extension of the programme.