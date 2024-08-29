UAE visa amnesty: Dubai's GDRFA clarifies centres where overstaying expats can apply

This 24/7 service can also help drivers change a flat tyre, recharge batteries, and even get some fuel for an empty tank
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said they are all set to accept applicants for the UAE visa amnesty programme that will start on Sunday, September 1, and will until for two months until October 30 this year.
The GDRFA confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday that applicants can go to any of the 86 Amer centres across Dubai, in addition to the designated location where violators can 'change status' at the GDRFA centre in Al Aweer.
Amer centres will handle all services for those wishing to stay in the country and issue departure permits for those with biometric fingerprints (those who have Emirates ID).
The GDRFA’s Al Aweer Centre, meanwhile, will serve as the fingerprinting facility and will also issue departure permits for those wishing to leave the country.
