UAE visa amnesty: Are violations committed after September 1 covered under scheme?

The ICP revealed additional details about the two-month programme

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
KT Photo:Muhammad Sajjad
KT Photo:Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Thousands of illegal expats have either regularised their status or exited the country since the UAE’s visa amnesty scheme began on September 1.

However, one query that immigration experts keep receiving is if the amnesty covers violations and fines that occur after September 1.


According to the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), violations committed after September 1 are not covered under the scheme. Additionally, people who are reported absconding after the date will not benefit from the programme.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This came as the ICP gave additional details about the two-month amnesty scheme. Eligible amnesty applicants are exempted from administrative, establishment card, ID card and work contract related fines. Those who choose to exit the country will not face a ban.

Here are some other questions the ICP addressed:

What happens if one is unable to regularise their status within the specified period?

The amnesty is applicable from September 1 to October 30. If illegal residents don’t regularise their status during this period, all relevant fines and penalties will be applied.

What is the validity period of the departure permit after fingerprinting?

Departure permits issued during this period are valid for 14 days. If the permit expires before the individual departs, previous fines and penalties will be reinstated automatically.

How are traffic and vehicle licensing violations handled if someone is leaving the country?

They are directed to “waive the vehicle” before the departure. Khaleej Times understands this means they waive off any financial claims on it.

What are the categories that can benefit from the grace period?

The grace period primarily benefits four categories of individuals: those with expired or invalid residency permits, individuals whose visas have expired, those listed in administrative work discontinuation reports, and foreign-born individuals whose residency was not registered within four months of birth.

What are other advantages of the grace period?

The grace period offers two more advantages, including:

  • Exemptions from various fees such as those related to residency and visa cancellations, work discontinuation, and departure permits.
  • Allows individuals to exit the country without facing a re-entry ban, provided they resolve their status during the grace period.

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

