UAE visa amnesty: Will overstaying expats face ban after changing status?

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:52 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 3:06 PM

Residence visa violators in the country will be given a chance to start anew when the amnesty scheme begins on September 1. They will be able to regularise their status and fly home without having to pay their fines — but will they face a ban? Will they still be able to return to the UAE?

Over the next few weeks, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) is expected to detail the procedures and formalities involved in the two-month grace period for overstayers.

Immigration advisors and social workers have urged illegal residents to take advantage of the amnesty — stressing that once their status is cleared, they will not face any ban.

“One will not face a ban and can return to the UAE anytime they want after regularising their visa status," immigration advisor Ali Saeed Al Kaabi told Khaleej Times.

“This programme by the UAE authorities will allow violators to avoid fines and ensure that they can return to the country in the future without restrictions."

How to ease the return process

Amnesty-seekers who wish to return to the country are advised to secure a residency visa or an offer letter from a UAE company before flying out, Al Kaabi said.

“Once an overstayer is able to regularise his/her visa status, it is advisable to obtain a residency permit before leaving the country. This could make their return process smoother,” he said.

Nissar Thalangara, president of the Indian Association Sharjah, learnt more details about the amnesty scheme after meeting with Dr Omar al Owais and Maj-Gen Azeem Suwiedi from the ICP.

Thalangara said the officials had confirmed that residence visa violators would not face any ban and could return to the UAE at any time. “During the last amnesty by the UAE Government, overstayers faced a ban for a certain period of time,” he said.

No tents this time

The social worker also clarified that this time, there would be no designated tents or activities at immigration offices.

“Everything will be handled at approved typing centres across the UAE, making the process easier and more user-friendly compared to the last amnesty,” said Thalangara.

“Overstayers can approach approved typing centres from September 1 to collect and submit their applications,” he added.