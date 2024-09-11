UAE: Typing centres hire extra staff to deal with surge in visa amnesty applications

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

As thousands of overstaying expats flock to immigration centres to regularise their status under the UAE's ongoing amnesty programme, centres are witnessing a surge in applications. The increased demand has placed added responsibilities on facilities, prompting many to adjust their operations.

Immigration centres have been hiring additional staff and implementing measures to ensure a smooth, efficient process.

Khaleej Times spoke with a few centres and learned that staff are working tirelessly to manage many amnesty seekers. Employees have extended their working hours, and part-time staff from other centres have been brought in to support the effort, ensuring the amnesty process proceeds without delays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Masiuddin Mohammed, from Quality Government Service Centre located in DIP 1, said that his centre has significantly expanded its workforce to cope with the surge in amnesty seekers. “We initially had eight employees managing day-to-day operations. However, due to the amnesty rush, we had to increase our workforce to 13. Some of these new hires are part-time employees who come in after their shifts at other typing centres to help us cater to the heavy demand,” said Mohammed.

The extra staff for these typing centres has become necessary, as they process more than 200 amnesty applications daily. “On some days, we process more than 200 applications. However, many individuals are redirected to the tent in Al Awir because they do not have their finger imprints registered in the system,” added Mohammed.

“Due to the heavy rush, we are also operating on Sundays to accommodate as many people as possible. It’s been a continuous effort to manage the high volumes.”

The amnesty programme allows individuals overstaying their visas to regularise their status without facing any penalties and has prompted thousands of overstaying expats to seek assistance at typing centres and immigration offices across the UAE.

Similarly, Hani Ibrahim from the Karama Medical Fitness Centre in Karama, shared a similar scenario. The centre has also seen a sharp increase in applications and had to bring in additional employees to maintain efficiency.

“Before the amnesty, we had 11 staff members working under us,” said Ibrahim. “But after just two days of the amnesty program, beginning on September 1, we realised the need for more personnel. We had to hire extra staff, and now we have a total of 16 employees at the centre."