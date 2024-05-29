UAE residence visa: 4 health centres to stop medical fitness test services

Dubai: Scholarships for outstanding Emirati students; eligibility, required documents, all you need to know
Some UAE public health centres will stop offering medical fitness tests for residence visa applications starting June 3, authorities said.
The Emirates Health Services (EHC) recently confirmed the closure, stressing that the service will remain accessible in other centres.
Here are the four health centres that will no longer conduct medical fitness tests for visas:
All expats who are applying for residence visas have to undergo medical fitness tests. A report confirming that one is "medically fit" is necessary for the application to be approved. (Click here for a quick guide to the process, including the fees involved.)
Applicants in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah may avail of the service at other EHS centres in the emirate, including:
Ajman
Ras Al Khaimah
Umm Al Quwain
Fujairah
