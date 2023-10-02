UAE remote work visa: Abu Dhabi, Dubai among top destinations for ‘digital nomads’

File photo

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 11:09 PM

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been ranked among the best destinations for people looking to work remotely during the winter. The UAE Capital came at the top as a destination for remote workers, with 10.2 hours of sunshine between October and February, while Dubai was ranked fourth.

This came in a research note released by Business Name Generator. The study compared 50 of the world’s most popular cities, analysing metrics including WiFi speed, monthly cost of living for nomads, average rental costs, quality of life score, winter sunshine hours, winter temperature and average flight time from London.

Also known as ‘digital nomads’, remote workers work virtually from a destination of their choice. When winter approaches, digital nomads move to warmer areas to escape the cold weather.

With average winter temperatures of 22.6°C, the UAE is the perfect place for them to jet off to.

The UAE government had launched a remote work visa in 2021 that enables employees to live in the Emirates while they work for companies based in another country. The applicants applying for the one-year remote work visa are required to submit proof that he/she works for an organisation outside the UAE and receives a monthly income of $3,500 (Dh12,845) or its equivalent.

The UAE capital is reachable from London in less than eight hours. “Abu Dhabi’s remote work visa will allow them to benefit from the capital’s heavenly beaches, warm weather and high quality of life score,” said the study.

The study added that digital nomads flocking to Dubai should pack their summer wear in preparation for one of the highest average winter temperatures. “They will also need plenty of sun cream with the city enjoying an average of 8.6 hours of sunshine a day in the winter months,” it said.

The emirate also provides “travellers with low-crime rates, clean streets and trailblazing infrastructure”.

The other cities cities that made it to the top 10 are Singapore, Orlando, Houston, Buenos Aires, Melbourne and Lisbon.

Meanwhile, New York, Zurich, Boston, Seattle and London were found to be the most expensive cities for digital nomads.

