UAE: Pakistanis urged to take advantage of visa amnesty; missions to remain open on Saturdays

Pakistanis in the UAE have been asked to take advantage of the amnesty scheme launched by the country's government to legalise their status.
Pakistani missions in the Emirates said they’re extending full support to the UAE government’s initiative so that a large number of people can benefit from it.
“The government of the UAE has announced an amnesty scheme from September 1 to October 31, 2024. In the wake of this announcement, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai are extending all possible assistance to Pakistani nationals living in the UAE to ensure that they can benefit fully from the UAE government’s amnesty scheme… We urge all eligible Pakistani nationals to take advantage of this opportunity offered by the UAE government,” Pakistani missions said in a statement on Monday.
In order to facilitate Pakistanis applying for amnesty in the country, Pakistan’s embassy and consulate will remain open on Saturdays until the end of October 2024 to accommodate applicants who need to renew, update or validate their documents. The applicants can benefit from consular services such as renewal or issuance of national identity cards, passport and attestation services.
In addition, the outpass sections are available for issuance of outpass/ emergency travel documents for those who are Pakistani nationals and do not possess passports to facilitate their travel back to Pakistan.
“The Embassy and Consulate General of Pakistan remain fully committed to supporting fellow Pakistani community members during this period,” said the statement issued by the missions on Monday.
Pakistanis are the second largest community after Indians residing in the UAE. Out of the nearly 9.7 million population in the UAE, Pakistanis make up around 1.7 million who have made the Emirates their home. In 2023 alone, more than 230,000 Pakistanis came to the country in search of better jobs and life opportunities.
