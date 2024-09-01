UAE: Free coconut water, fruits for illegal expats during visa amnesty amid summer heat

It's easy to say 'yes' to a project that can earn you some extra money; however, keep in mind that in the UAE, you'll need a permit to proceed
As UAE's amnesty scheme kicked off today, community-focused organisations and businesses have stepped up, providing refreshments to support overstayers as Dubai experiences harsh summer temperatures.
UAE's ongoing amnesty programme allows illegal residents to regularise their status, and stay in the country or fly home, without bans, fines or exit fees.
Companies have taken proactive measures to ensure that vulnerable expats have access to basic necessities, including water and fruits.
Berrymount Dubai, a local business, has launched a campaign to distribute free coconut water to overstayers at Al Amer Center in Al Aweer while they apply for their outpass to leave the country.
Zubair and Faisal, workers at Berrymount Dubai, said: “Today we are giving out coconut water” said Zubair. “We are here to make sure people are hydrated in the heat, by providing water and fruits for free.”
The campaign is set to run over the next two months of the amnesty scheme, with daily distribution of essential items like fruits and water to those in need. Coconut water is not only a refreshing beverage but also provides essential electrolytes, making it a practical choice for hydration in extreme heat conditions.
“We understand the difficulties that people are facing, especially those who might not have the resources to buy even a bottle of water,” Zubair added. “That’s why we are committed to continuing this distribution throughout the amnesty period."
The initiative by Berrymount Dubai is part of a larger movement of solidarity among various Dubai-based organisations committed to assisting those in need.
Vijay Kumar from Mazaa International, actively involved in similar efforts, said: “We are here to support those who are facing tough times. Today we distributed more than 500 drinks, and we plan to increase the quantity every day. Our goal is to provide assistance to people who are here dealing with any kind of issues.”
Community members are encouraged to contribute in any way they can, whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word about these charitable efforts. “Our city is known for its luxury, but it should also be known for its generosity and care for everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” said Faisal. “We want to set an example and encourage others to come forward and help. Together, we can make a difference.”
