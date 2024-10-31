Thu, Oct 31, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE extends visa amnesty programme for two more months

The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31

Published: Thu 31 Oct 2024, 6:44 PM

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced on Thursday the extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme for two months, with the new deadline ending on December 31, 2024.

The scheme began on September 1 and was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31.


