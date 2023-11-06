UAE announces visa-free travel for tourism, business, short-term visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina

By identifying triggers and adopting lifestyle changes, you can take proactive steps to manage and reduce the frequency of headaches, paving the way for a healthier and more comfortable life
The UAE has announced visa-free travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, facilitating travel and short-term visits to the scenic Balkan country.
The Emirates and Bosnia and Herzegovina have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on visa exemption. The MoU, signed on November 6, 2023, aims to facilitate and promote travel, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.
Under the MoU, UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina citizens holding valid passports are now eligible for visa-free travel for tourism, business, and short-term visits. This exemption is expected to enhance cultural understanding, foster economic growth, and reinforce tourism between the two countries.
The agreement was signed by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, attendees included Zlatan Burzić, the Director of the Bosnian Minister of Foreign Affairs office and Mirela Bubalo, Counsellor for the Bosnian Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both sides expressed the importance of the MOU in strengthening bilateral relations.
ALSO READ:
By identifying triggers and adopting lifestyle changes, you can take proactive steps to manage and reduce the frequency of headaches, paving the way for a healthier and more comfortable life
The vehicle is eco-friendly and can operate at an average speed of 40kmph in normal mode
Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence stressed that besides making firefighting devices available, they have to be accessible, too
The gathering brought together aspiring writers, individuals seeking a break from excessive screen time, and those who came based on glowing recommendations
The retail and lifestyle destination marks its 10th anniversary