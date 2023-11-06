UAE announces visa-free travel for tourism, business, short-term visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 7:55 PM

The UAE has announced visa-free travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, facilitating travel and short-term visits to the scenic Balkan country.

The Emirates and Bosnia and Herzegovina have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on visa exemption. The MoU, signed on November 6, 2023, aims to facilitate and promote travel, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Under the MoU, UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina citizens holding valid passports are now eligible for visa-free travel for tourism, business, and short-term visits. This exemption is expected to enhance cultural understanding, foster economic growth, and reinforce tourism between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, attendees included Zlatan Burzić, the Director of the Bosnian Minister of Foreign Affairs office and Mirela Bubalo, Counsellor for the Bosnian Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both sides expressed the importance of the MOU in strengthening bilateral relations.

