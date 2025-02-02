New Golden Visa in UAE: Dubai offers 10-year residency for content creators, influencers

Dubai is offering content creators the ultimate launchpad, providing an environment to live, work, and create content without stressing about relocation, workspace or a long-term residency visa.

The newly launched Creators HQ is an incubation hub designed to help creative individuals expand their global reach. This pioneering initiative empowers creators to amplify their impact and build sustainable pathways for success in the ever-growing creator economy.

The programme targets diverse talent, including social media influencers, digital content creators, podcasters, and visual artists. It also aims to attract key players in the creative industries, such as advertising and marketing firms, media and music producers, animation studios, and fashion and lifestyle brands.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Our main aim is for global content creators to gather in the UAE, where they will find support and connect to funding and investors so they can innovate and expand their reach," Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said during the launch.

"It's a step forward in professionalising the creator economy in Dubai and the region," said Dubai-based content creator Anil Lobo, calling the HQ a "much-needed platform" for regional creators.

"It's not just a space for collaboration but also a system that supports creators' growth in a more structured way. Access to resources, mentorship, and connections will allow creators to generate engagement, build a reliable income stream, and, in many cases, aim for a sustainable career in content creation without needing to rely on other jobs," said the 32-year-old award-winning creator.

Anil Lobo (L) receiving an award. Photo: @the_anilobo

Through partnerships with leading tech brands like Meta, TikTok, and X, the HQ has already welcomed 100 members from 20 countries. Its members will have access to exclusive benefits and services, such as assistance with Golden Visa applications, relocation support, and company setup and registration. The HQ plans to attract 10,000 influencers to the city and position itself as a prime destination for digital media.

The UAE Golden Visa allows individuals to live in the country for ten years without the need for visa renewal or a sponsor, encouraging long-term residency for creators.

"The initiative boosts the growing podcasts and shows market in the UAE. For YouTubers, podcasters, and opinion leaders like myself, this is a game-changer, as the expanding market also raises the standards for content quality," said Mike Thurston, First Things THRST podcast host, ranked among the top 10 global podcasts.

"When I started the First Things THRST podcast two years ago, there weren't many podcasts in the region. I am delighted to see the market growing, fuelled by the UAE's initiatives. This inspires me to create new projects and explore more formats as well," added Mike, who is also a global fitness influencer.

Mike Thurston with his guest while recording a podcast

"The HQ will help bring more talent to the country and create new opportunities for them and local businesses. Regarding business aspects, I have also, on a personal level, explored investment opportunities in the UAE media market and am actively monitoring its development," said Vadim Fedotov, former pro basketball player, entrepreneur and founder of Bioniq.

A Dh150-million fund is dedicated to supporting creators, innovators, and creative initiatives, amplifying the growth of the digital content sector. So, what services does Creators HQ provide?

Golden Visa for creative professionals

Launched in May 2019, the UAE Golden Visa programme aims to attract investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talent, and outstanding students. Over time, it has been expanded to include various categories of professionals who can contribute to the country's economy.

The UAE Golden Visa is designed for content creators, offering them the freedom to live and work in the UAE for up to 10 years without needing a sponsor or any complicated paperwork. Whether a filmmaker, social media influencer, or digital storyteller, this visa allows them to elevate their career in a country that actively supports and celebrates creativity.

How to apply

Content creators can apply for the Golden Visa through the Creators HQ website by completing the application form. After submission, the application will be reviewed, and the team at HQ will endorse the candidate's eligibility under the Golden Visa criteria – Content Creators and Creative Talent Category. Once approved, they will receive a nomination email letting applicants know they have been selected and clear instructions on the next steps to finalise their visa process.

For updates on the status of your application, you can contact: goldenvisa@creatorshq.com

Who is eligible

The long-term residency permit is open to talented individuals impacting the creative space. Whether they are social media influencers, filmmakers, photographers, writers, or any other type of content creator, this visa is designed to support those who are pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Can you sponsor your family after getting a Golden Visa? Find details here.

You may be eligible if you:

Have a proven track record of impactful content or creative work.

Have received recognition or awards for your contributions in the content space.

Show strong potential for creating value and contributing to the UAE's creative community.

Can demonstrate consistent growth and engagement in your content efforts.

Golden Visa process

1. Apply: Fill out the application form on the Creators HQ website.

2. Nomination Email: Once approved, you'll receive a nomination email confirming your Golden Visa eligibility

3. Medical Test: Visit Smart Salem Index Towers for the medical test. Documents required:

- Original Passport

- Emirates ID (if applicable)

- Personal Photo with white background

4. Print Golden Visa: Head to Services 1 Centre to process and print your Golden Visa. Cancel any existing visa before proceeding to the printing step. 5. Issue Emirates ID: Collect your new Emirates ID from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security. Creator services at the HQ Estimated time: Most paperwork, including licensing and tax registration, can be completed within one or two weeks, depending on the complexity of the request.

Comprehensive support for legal documentation

Access to dedicated legal consultants

Filming permits for a range of locations

License application and renewal assistance

Help with tax registration and setup For content creators looking to streamline their operations, Creators HQ simplifies paperwork, filming permits, licensing, and tax registration, empowering you to focus on what matters most—creating exceptional content. HQ offers expedited services for urgent requests. Individuals must indicate this in their application, and the HQ team will prioritise their needs. While the services are available to non-members, Creators HQ members receive priority support and additional perks. Relocation services Personalised relocation planning

Visa and residency application support

Housing and accommodation assistance

Help with setting up utilities and local services

Introduction to the local creative community The HQ will simplify the transition for creators and businesses moving to the UAE, ensuring they are fully integrated into the local creative ecosystem with dedicated guidance at every step. The hub will help with everything from visa and residency applications to finding housing, setting up utilities, and connecting you to the local creative community. In addition, the HQ will offer tailored support for both individuals and businesses relocating to the UAE, including company registration and employee visas. Estimated time: The timeline can vary depending on the required services, but most relocations are completed within three to eight weeks. Company establishment Business registration and setup

Licensing assistance for creative businesses

Tax consultation and financial setup

Access to legal and business advisors

Help with local bank account registration Creators HQ provides full guidance for businesses and creative entrepreneurs to set up a company in the UAE, ensuring a seamless journey from business registration to licensing and operations. The hib specialises in supporting creative and media-related businesses but can assist with various other industries, depending on your needs. While some in-person visits may be necessary, the HQ team can handle much of the process remotely. Estimated time: The entire process typically takes between one to two months, depending on the type of business and services required. ALSO READ: UAE Golden Visa: The ultimate expat's guide to getting 10-year residency Golden Visa in UAE: 13 reasons why applications get rejected for long-term residency