LIVE: UAE visa amnesty begins; illegal expats get outpass without ban, fines

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:05 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 9:21 AM

Hundreds of illegal UAE residents woke up on Sunday with hopes for a new beginning, thanks to the UAE visa amnesty, which kicks off today, September 1.

The two-month scheme, that runs until October 30, will allow violators to either regularise their status or leave the country without bans, fines, or exit fees.

Khaleej Times has journalists stationed at multiple locations across the UAE to bring you all the latest updates from on the ground. Who are the people getting a fresh chance at life? What are their stories? How are authorities managing operations? All this and more, right here. Stay tuned.

9.18am: Spot job interviews

9.04am: Ready to go home

Saiky was among the many expats waiting to clear her status in the lady's tent. Khaleej Times' Zain Barakat spoke to Saiky, who came to the UAE three years ago with 28 years of experience looking for a nursing job at a hospital in Sharjah.

However, her visa application was refused; she faced a similar rejection with another job application. Eventually, she worked for a Chinese company but encountered many issues and quit. She struggled to renew her visit visa and lived under difficult conditions. Today, she is finally returning to her home country and feels relieved to no longer be breaking the law.

9am: Beware of scammers

As the UAE's two-month amnesty programme begins, individuals are warned of scammers preying on vulnerable expats with fraudulent offers of residency visas at suspiciously low prices, which have raised alarms. Immigration experts warn that these scams are designed to exploit the desperation of overstayers looking to legalise their status. Read more details here.

8.50am: 'UAE will support'

Mohammed Al Marri, Director General, GDRFA, is at the Al Awir centre to supervise the entire proceedings. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, "The UAE is standing by and supporting them (illegal expats) and resolving the issues faced by them. Despite it being Sunday, a day when we are typically not required to work, all immigration officials are on duty to provide amnesty services and assist those in need.

Hear his full interview below (video: Muhammad Sajjad):

8.48am: Refreshment for applicants

Zubair and Faisal from Berrymount Dubai are giving away free coconut water to overstayers, offering a refreshing break to those navigating the visa amnesty process.

8.40am: Legal assistance for Filipinos

The Philippine missions in the UAE advised Filipinos with pending criminal, civil, or financial cases (such as debts, loans, RERA/ rent issues) to “first resolve these matters before applying for the UAE visa amnesty programme.

In Dubai, applicants with pending cases may avail themselves of free legal consultations at the Migrant Workers Office Dubai every Wednesday. For scheduling, please send an email request to atn.mwodubai@dmw.gov.ph

Meanwhile, amnesty applicants who meet all consular services requirements will be accommodated as walk-in clients at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

8.35am: On-site interviews

Companies are conducting on-site interviews for individuals who have successfully resolved their visa status. This provides an opportunity for those who have regularised their illegal status but willing to stay in the UAE to explore new job prospects.

Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

8.32am: Discounted airfares

More good news for amnesty applicants: Discounted flight tickets will be offered to illegals who avail of the scheme and decide to leave the country. Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia, among others, will offer discounted airfare to those who would like to leave the country but are facing financial constraints. Read more details here.

8.30am: Bitter-sweet moment

A Pakistani expat who spent the night outside the GDRFA facility to benefit from the UAE visa amnesty has received his outpass. However, his joy and relief were short-lived — the jobless expat has no money for a ticket and will stay on the streets now.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Hamza Gul Muhammad said, "I am so happy that I can finally return to my country. It has been a tough journey, and while I don't have the money to book my return ticket, I am hopeful that there will be some help from the Almighty. InshaAllah, I plan to return to Dubai with another opportunity soon."

8.25am: Information desk for amnesty seekers

The Indian Association in Sharjah has set up an information desk for the people seeking amnesty in the UAE.

However, the Association will not accept documents from amnesty seekers on Sunday.

However, the Association will take a call about document collection from amnesty seekers once it gets further instructions from the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Indian nationals seeking information about outpass, passport renewal, or any questions related to amnesty can call 06-5610845. Officials at the Indian Association in Sharjah will guide their counterparts through the procedures.

When the Association opened its office in the Al Gharb area of Sharjah on Sunday morning, no applicants sought amnesty.

Photo: Waheed Abbas

8.17: Expats submit documents

Applicant's fingerprints are taken by officials. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Authorities process all the data in the second counter. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Officials at Al Awir centre begin accepting UAE visa amnesty applications. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

8.15: How Filipinos can apply for lost passport

The Philippine missions in the UAE have issued guidelines for services they are extending to Filipinos seeking UAE visa amnesty, including how to apply for lost passports.

Applicants who absconded from their employers may inquire at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai if their passports were surrendered and turned over to them.

If the passport is not among those turned over to the embassy or consulate, the applicant must follow a specific process to apply for a police report and obtain a lost passport certificate. In Dubai, this can be done through Dubai Police's website or mobile application. Lost passport certificates may also be acquired from the police station that has jurisdiction over the area where the applicant's visa was issued.

8.13am: Christopher is ready to fly

Christopher, a 24-year-old who has been living illegally in the UAE for the past two years, is finally going home. He arrived in the UAE in November 2020 and worked as an aircraft cleaner until he lost his job two years ago. Unfortunately, he was duped by agents who promised him a new job.

"I haven't seen my family for the last two years. Finally, I will be meeting them," he said. The Ugandan national is taking a 9.10am Emirates flight to go home. But he hopes to return to the UAE soon.

Christopher Ravins

7.59am: Verifying documents

Expats wait in anticipation as officials carefully review their documents during the second round of the process.

Once overstayers documents are processed and they qualify, individuals can get an outpass from an Amer centre in Dubai.

Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

5.57am: Three-steps process

According to Khaleej Times reporter Zain Barakat, receiving an outpass during the UAE visa amnesty is straightforward and involves three steps.

1. At the first counter, officials verify the documents.

2. After verification, authorities process all the data in the second counter.

3. Lastly, applicant's fingerprints are taken by officials.

7.50am: Process begins

GDRFA officials at the Al Awir centre have begun accepting visa amnesty applications, marking the start of the programme aimed at providing relief to those with visa-related issues. Applicants' documents will undergo a few rounds of scrutiny before receiving an exit permit or pass.

Photo: Khaleej Times

7.42am: Fingerprinting centres

Beneficiaries can visit the following centres for fingerprinting: visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs—Abu Dhabi and all service centres equipped with biometric fingerprint devices (Dhafra, Sweihan, Maqam, Shahama).

7.40am: Abu Dhabi biometric fingerprinting

For those wishing to leave the country and have previously had their biometric fingerprint taken, a departure permit request can be submitted, after which the permit will be issued immediately. If no biometric fingerprint is on record, the beneficiary can visit designated fingerprinting centres (for individuals aged 15 and above).